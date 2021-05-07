NEXT SUPER STOCKS on The Move: Tetra Bio-Pharma, Relay Medical, Victory Square Technologies, and Red Light Holland

NEW YORK, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting the latest CEO comments and news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences, and investor “LiveChats” on social media streams. Over 170,000 investors have participated in Wall Street Reporter’s livestream events in the past 30 days.



Victory Square Technologies (OTC: VSQTF) (CSE: VST) CEO, Shafin Diamond Tejani: “‘Unicorn Farm’ with Multiple Shots on Goal”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Victory Square Technologies (OTC: VSQTF) (CSE: VST) CEO, Shafin Diamond Tejani shared VSQTF’s growth strategy for investing and developing disruptive technology companies - which can have “unicorn”/billion dollar valuation potential. VSQTF’s portfolio consists of over 20 companies in sectors such as HealthTech, E-Sports, AI, VR/AR, Blockchain, Fintech and other emerging sectors.

Watch Victory Square Technologies (OTC: VSQTF) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: https://bit.ly/3vNlROv

Shafin shares the view that VSQTF’s portfolio is a “Unicorn farm” with “multiple shots on goal” for achieving billion dollar wins. One of VSQTF’s recent success stories is FansUnite (FANS) the iGaming/esports betting company, which was spun off last year, and recently trading at $100 million+ valuation. Shafin explained how VSQTF will be spinning-off more exciting companies in the coming months, in the gaming and AR sectors and creating shareholder value.

May 4 - VSQTF Reports record Net Income of C$19,733,031 - C$0.30 per share for FY 2020

Watch Victory Square Technologies (OTC: VSQTF) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: https://bit.ly/3vNlROv

Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) (TSX: TBP) CEO, Dr. Guy Chamberland: “Expecting to Launch 3 New Cannabinoid-Derived Drugs in 2022 - Addressing $200 Billion Market Opportunities”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Tetra BioPharma (OTC: TBPMF) CEO, Dr. Guy Chamberland shared TBPMF’s advanced pipeline of cannabinoid derived drugs targeting $200 billion addressable market opportunities including pain, inflammation, oncology, and sepsis.

TBPMF boasts one of the most advanced pipelines of Cannabinoid-derived medicines, supported by the urgent need for non-opioid alternatives to treat pain and inflammation. Significantly, TBPMF’s portfolio of IP and patents is spearheaded by a team experienced at bringing new drugs to market.

TBPMF now has 3 drugs in the advanced clinical stages, which it expects to bring to market in 2022: Quixleef targeting pain management, a $58 billion market opportunity, ARDS-003 immunomodulator which is a $132 billion market opportunity, and PPP-003 for ophthalmic inflammation indication - a $31 billion market.

Compelling for investors, TBMPF has multiple near-term catalysts in place, and with a current valuation of about $50 million, TBPMF is trading at a just a small fraction of its peer group in the biotech space, with similar pipelines.

Watch Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) Next Super Stock video: https://bit.ly/2QzBElc

May 6 - TBPMF Announces start of REBORN1© clinical trial. This trial is designed to evaluate the effect of the Company's inhaled proprietary drug formulation, QIXLEEF™, against immediate release oral morphine sulfate on onset of pain relief in people living with cancer. QIXLEEF™ is a botanical drug product with a "fixed ratio" of THC and CBD and is inhaled through a Class 2 medical device vaporizer.

REBORN1© is being conducted in the United States in collaboration with the Hassman Research Institute, a clinical research organization, who will enroll twenty adults living with breakthrough cancer pain (BTcP) and currently taking stable opioid treatment for breakthrough pain. This innovative Phase 2 pilot, proof-of-concept open-label crossover comparison study will assess whether inhaled QIXLEEF™ will control BTcP faster than immediate-release morphine sulfate tablets.

May 5 - TBPMF signs C$46 Million deal with DanCann Pharma A/S for the exclusive distribution of Reduvo™ Adversa®, QIXLEEF™ and ENJOUCA™ in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Germany.

Subject to registration with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), DanCann Pharma will handle the exclusive sales and distribution in the Nordics and Germany for Reduvo™ Adversa® and QIXLEEF™, a botanical cannabinoid-derived medicine, as well as Tetra's medicinal cannabis product ENJOUCA™. The Agreement encompasses a sum of upfront and milestone payments of up to $1,5M CAD, and expected cumulative royalties in excess of $46M CAD on DanCann's cumulative sales for Reduvo™ Adversa®, QIXLEEF™ and ENJOUCA™ from 2021 to 2028.

May 3 - TBPMF receives Health Canada Drug Establishment License (DEL) to distribute REDUVO soft gel capsules in Canada - addressing $80 million market opportunity in Canada. REDUVO is a synthetic THC-based soft gel capsule indicated in severe nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy. REDUVO is currently being assessed by Health Canada for the issuance of a Drug Identification Number (DIN). REDUVO, known as Marinol in the United States, has been approved as a regulated pharmaceutical drug by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration since 1985.

Watch Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) Next Super Stock video: https://bit.ly/2QzBElc

Relay Medical (CSE: RELA) (OTC: RYMDF) President Clark Kent: “AI Diagnostics Targeting Billion Dollar Healthcare Opportunities”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s Investors Discovery Day livestream, Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTC: RYMDF) President Clark Kent, discussed the company’s diagnostics and AI HealthTech focus, which targets multi-billion dollar opportunities in global healthcare markets. A highlight of the presentation was a video demo of the company’s rapid testing and tracking platform for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The platform has already been successfully deployed in testing and tracking infectious disease outbreaks globally, including ebola and malaria.

Watch Relay Medical (OTC: RYMDF) Investors Discovery Day Video: http://bit.ly/3aRwEzn

May 6 - RYMDF reports on success of its COVID rapid testing solution at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), operator of Toronto Pearson, and FRR (Fionet Rapid Response - a joint venture of RYMDF and and Fio Corporation) worked closely to create a first-of-its-kind biosecurity testing capability at the airport, which has produced outstanding results in its first full month of operation. FRR’s Platform Tested 8,000 People, with an average 30-Minute turnaround.

The Fionet Platform (“Fionet”) performed antigen testing for 8,000 people, including airport employees and internationally departing passengers. Airlines flown included: AeroMéxico, Air Canada, Air France, Air India, American, Avianca, British Airways, Caribbean Airlines, Copa Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Delta, El Al, EVA Air, Egyptair, Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, Etihad, KLM, Korean Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Philippine Airlines, TAP Air Portugal, Turkish Airlines, United, and WestJet.

Fionet’s innovations include replicable assembly lines that can be parallelized. Five Fionet devices, each doing 60 tests/hour, can clear 300 passengers/hour - e.g., a Boeing 737 or an Airbus A310.

Watch Relay Medical (OTC: RYMDF) Investors Discovery Day Video: http://bit.ly/3aRwEzn

Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP) CEO Todd Shapiro: ”Psychedelics is Next Billion Dollar Market Opportunity”

In a recent presentation on Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP), CEO Todd Shapiro updated investors on the TRUFF’s latest market expansion and success in the psychedelics sector, and major new growth opportunities in coming months. TRUFF produces and sells recreational grade psychedelic Magic Truffles to the current legal adult use market in the Netherlands, and is planning global expansion as legislation is rapidly changing globally.

TRUFF: “The Tesla of Psychedelics”

Todd was joined by cannabis industry pioneer and TRUFF advisory board chairman, Bruce Linton who shared his perspective on TRUFF’s growth opportunities. Also joining the livestream was TRUFF CTO Sarah Hashkes who shared the company’s unique technology-driven marketing and branding strategy for psychedelics, which has been likened by some investors as the “Tesla of Psychedelics”

Watch (OTC: TRUFF) Next Super Stock livestream Video: https://bit.ly/3u4aGR4

April 21 - TRUFF announces increase of Points of Sale for its iMicrodose Packs in the Netherlands by More Than 140% - $31 million cash on hand to fund growth. TRUFF CEO Todd Shapiro commented: "Over the last few months, we have continued executing on our goal to increase both the availability of our products and our brand's visibility. iMicrodose Packs powered by Red Light Holland are now available in 144% more locations than previously announced. Relationships held by our wholly owned distribution company SR Wholesale, already, account for 13 new locations, demonstrating some of the synergies that we strategically planned to realize from the recently closed acquisition. With over $31 million of cash and cash equivalents remaining on our balance sheet, we look forward to continuing to conservatively deploy capital into growth opportunities that support our long-term business objectives

March 19 - TRUFF closes acquisition of SR Wholesale B.V., one of the Netherlands' premiere distributors for quality psychedelic truffles. In 2020, SR Wholesale generated over C$2.44 Million in revenues, and over $822,0001 in gross profit, with approximately $400,0001 of cash and working capital currently on hand. SR Wholesale has established a distribution network of over 400 companies that sell their products across Europe, including working with sub-distributors which provide products to over 1,000 shops in countries like the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Czech, Greece, UK, France, and Portugal.

Watch (OTC: TRUFF) Next Super Stock Video: https://bit.ly/3u4aGR4

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com . Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: http://bit.ly/39kkE7K

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7