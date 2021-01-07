Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NEXT10, INC. Record-Breaking Year End 2020

01/07/2021 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Holdings Corporation, (Next10, Inc., dba Ultimate Holdings Corporation), (USOTC PINK: NXTN), ("UHC"), is excited to announce that since acquiring Ultimate Logistics, LLC and Ultimate Innovations, LLC on August 1, 2020, the five months exceeded Ten Million Dollars in gross revenue.

UHC had five new semi-tractors and five new 53' refrigerated trailers delivered during November and December.  This is due to Ultimate Logistics, LLC's perfect credit rating, which has been established during the past 7 ½ years.  There are an additional twenty new semi-tractors and twenty new 53' refrigerated trailers on order for 2021.

William Rieser, CEO states: "Truck drivers who hold a Class A CDL make up 1% of the U.S. population. There are approximately 350,000 truck drivers who deliver over 85% of the commodities used and consumed in the U.S. every day. The over-the-road truck drivers are away from their families for long periods of time, making huge sacrifices to be able to provide for their loved ones. They are regulated by the government regarding how many hours can be driven each day, how much time he/she needs to sleep, how much time can be used for fueling, and how much time can be allocated for personal time each day. They are randomly drug tested and must have an annual physical. Over-the-road semi-tractors pay more road and fuel tax than the 250 million registered passenger vehicles in the U.S. When you are driving down the road, please remember to treat that big rig and the driver with the dignity and the respect they deserve. Please remind yourself that driver is providing you and your family with the food, beverages, and miscellaneous commodities you use each and every day. UHC believes their independent owner operators are part of The Ultimate Family and we treat them as family." 

UHC is not challenged by finding and hiring new drivers to join their awesome team. Every driver who contacts UHC is a referral from a current driver, or from a business associate who knows about UHC's unique program. UHC currently has a waiting list of drivers who want to join their fantastic one-of-a-kind program.  The 2020 third quarter national average turnover rate for large trucking carriers was 96%. UHC's turnover rate is less than 15%.

The grass is as green as it gets in the trucking industry at UHC.  

CONTACT: William Rieser; 612-386-0606

info@ultimateholdingscorp.com 
https://www.ultimateholdingscorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next10-inc-record-breaking-year-end-2020-301202988.html

SOURCE Ultimate Holdings Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:01pGENPACT : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
PR
02:01pOMID : Provides Corporate Update
PR
02:01pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : TI revolutionizes EV battery management with the industry's best-performing wireless BMS solution, the first concept assessed for enabling ASIL D systems
PR
02:01pAudio and Video Equipment Manufacturing Industry | Discover, Track, Compare, Evaluate Companies on BizVibe
BU
02:00pUnited States suspends French tariffs over digital services tax
RE
02:00pADX Foundation Grantee WhyHunger Raises over $1.1 Million During 2020 Hungerthon Campaign
GL
02:00pCanterbury Park to Resume Operations on Monday, January 11
GL
02:00pElucida Oncology to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
02:00pGLOBAL PORTS : Refinancing of Eurobond
DJ
01:59pInnovation in Air and Space Technology Is Focus of Fairfax County EDA Webinar Series Starting Jan. 27
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ