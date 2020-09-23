Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NEXTCURE, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against NextCure, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS NOVEMBER 20, 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against NextCure, Inc. (“NextCure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NXTC) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of NextCure between November 5, 2019 and July 14, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

All investors who purchased shares of NextCure, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of NextCure, Inc., you may, no later than November 20 , 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.   Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of NextCure, Inc.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE

The filed Complaint alleges that statements made by Defendants concerning the effectiveness of NC318, the responses observed in patients treated with NC318, and NC318’s potential to treat patients’ refractory to PD-1 therapies were false and misleading. NextCure had been developing NC318 using proceeds from a 2018 research and development collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly. On January 13, 2020, NextCure announced that Eli Lilly had ended its deal with the Company. Following this news, NextCure’s stock fell $4.70 per share, or approximately 8.3%, to close at $52.00 per share on January 13,
2020.

Then, pre-market on July 13, 2020, NextCure provided an interim update on the Phase 2 portion of its NC318 Monotherapy Phase 1/2 Trial, revealing that the Company was no longer planning to advance the non-small cell lung cancer and ovarian cancer cohorts in the Stage 2 portion of the Simon 2-stage trial, citing clinical response data and current enrollment criteria. The Company also announced the resignation of its Chief Medical Officer.

On this news, NextCure’s shares, which had closed at $17.88 per share on Friday, July 10, 2020, dropped over 54% on the next trading day, to close at $8.15 per share on July 13, 2020.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:29pAFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:29pMuseum of PR to Hold Fourth Annual Latino PR History Program Thur. Sept. 24th - Free Event To Feature PR's Top-Ranking Latino Leaders
GL
09:28pUNITED CONTINENTAL : to delay pilot furlough date while union weighs broader deal
RE
09:27pFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Wells Fargo Branch from Brookfield Properties for $1.8 Million
BU
09:26pEVONIK : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
09:26pGNC HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:25pDOVER : Fueling Solutions Launches DMP Probe
PU
09:25pPromises are good, but proof is better
PU
09:25pMILLS ESTRUTURAS E SERVIÇOS DE ENGENHARIA S A : Material Fact
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's stock loses charge after Musk's battery pitch
2AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
3SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : TSMC warns China-U.S. deleveraging will drive up costs
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : KKR to invest $755 mln in retail arm of India's Reliance
5AC IMMUNE SA : AC Immune Reports Top Line Results from TAURIEL Phase 2 Trial Evaluating Semorinemab in Early A..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group