NFC Forum : Releases First Comprehensive Electronic Identification for Mobility-as-a-Service Document

Provides Digital Identity Business Processes and NFC Use Cases for MaaS Solutions

The NFC Forum released today the first document that details a comprehensive strategy to develop and deploy electronic identification (eID) for Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) implementations.

The purpose of the 30-page document titled “Management and Use of Identities in Mobility and Transport Market Requirements Document” (MRD) is to educate transport service providers and mobility platform operators about the use of eID and NFC in MaaS solutions. It specifies digital identity management business processes and NFC use cases for a state-of-the-art MaaS solution based on trustworthy electronic identities that could be offered by transportation organizations.

The “Management and Use of Identities in Mobility and Transport MRD” is free to download. Public comment is invited. It was conceived and created by the NFC Forum’s Mobility, Identity and Transport Special Interest Group (MIT SIG).

”Multi-modal travel and MaaS are global trends that will have customers demanding simplicity and security from the first to the last mile of every trip,” said Mike McCamon, executive director, NFC Forum. “This MRD is focused on using NFC technology when deploying eID in MaaS application. It’s a complex puzzle to deliver a MaaS solution based on a trustworthy eID. NFC technology provides users an intuitive, touchless and convenient interface to onboard and use eID within MaaS applications. This NFC Forum document is expected to help guide these discussions and the tangible efforts needed to solve this puzzle.”

Servicing a wide variety of modes of transportation and their related services MaaS brings with it many benefits such as improved transport interoperability with integrated payments, easier access, reduced journey times and real-time planning information, enhanced visitor and tourist support and the ability for all travelers and their devices to be connected at all times.

Identity information is the link that connects the various modes of transportation and their service operators in order to support MaaS and enable a seamless multi-leg and multi-modal journey for customers. These identities must be available to the involved partners who operate the various transportation and mobility services, and they must be trustworthy to gain acceptance. The “Management and Use of Identities in Mobility and Transport MRD” includes an introduction to identity for mobility and transportation, documentation of identity management business processes and a description of use cases as well as graphics and tables.

About the NFC Forum

The NFC Forum was launched as a non-profit industry association in 2004 by leading mobile communications, semiconductor, and consumer electronics companies. The Forum's mission is to advance the use of Near Field Communication technology by developing specifications, ensuring interoperability among devices and services, and educating the market about NFC technology. The Forum's global member companies are currently developing specifications for a modular NFC device architecture, and protocols for interoperable data exchange and device-independent service delivery, device discovery, and device capability. Only member companies can participate in the Forum's certification program of NFC devices, readers and tags.

Follow the NFC Forum: Facebook LinkedIn Twitter YouTube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005183/en/