Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NFL Conference Championship Sunday Airs Live on Westwood One

01/28/2022 | 01:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Doubleheader Coverage of AFC and NFC Championship Games

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood One, America’s largest audio network and the official network radio partner of the National Football League, will present live play-by-play coverage of NFL Conference Championship Sunday. Doubleheader coverage will begin with the pregame show at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 30, when the Cincinnati Bengals meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship at 3:02 p.m. ET, followed immediately by the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022:

  • 2:00 p.m. ET: AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
    • CINCINNATI BENGALS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
    • Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Tony Boselli (analyst), and Ross Tucker (sideline reporter)
  • 6:15 p.m. ET: NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
    • SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS
    • Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst), and Laura Okmin (sideline reporter)

Scott Graham will host pregame, halftime, and postgame shows for both broadcasts

The winners will meet in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which also can be heard on Westwood One.

Listeners can hear each of Westwood One’s NFL broadcasts on nearly 500 terrestrial radio stations nationwide, as well as on SiriusXM and on NFL Game Pass. You can find more information on westwoodonesports.com and on the Twitter account @westwood1sports.

About Westwood One Sports
Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987—featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl -- its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sports events. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports and Twitter at twitter.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 406 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

PR Contact: Karen Glover| Westwood One | kglover@westwoodone.com


Latest news "Companies"
01:40pVoss Capital Responds to Grossly Misleading Griffon Statements
PR
01:37pU.S. says U.N. meeting a chance for Russia to explain itself
RE
01:37pProactive news headlines including Apple, Esports Entertainment, Champion Gaming, Silvercorp Metals and Fobi AI
GL
01:36pPutnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Class A Open-End Funds
BU
01:33pSOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
01:33pINVESTAR : Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Results - Form 8-K
PU
01:33pWALLENIUS WILHELMSEN : Our vehicle logistics service receives Toyota Kaizen Excellence Award
PU
01:33pWASECO RESOURCES : Three and Nine Months Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, November 30, 2021
PU
01:33pCANADIAN WESTERN BANK : CWB to announce first quarter 2022 results on February 25 2022
PU
01:33pMTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Financial highlights
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets waver amid central banks' inflation concerns
2Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sin..
3Analyst recommendations: AT&T, Corning, General Electric, Intel, Boein..
4FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S
5LVMH : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS