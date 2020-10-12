Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NFLA Offers Path to Better Long-Term Health

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

Mount Laurel, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2020) - The National Football League Alumni Association (NFLA) and its 10,000 members are honored to announce, "Huddle Up: Let's Talk Obesity." Primarily targeting men, the campaign aims to help build awareness and further educate fans and ex-players about obesity as a disease, a fact that many may not even be aware of. This will also help people living with obesity to understand that there is a path to better long-term health, with many options for assistance. Obesity, if untreated, can lead to serious health-related complications including heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, sleep apnea and certain cancers.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Primarily targeting men, the "Huddle Up: Let's Talk Obesity" campaign aims to help build awareness and further educate fans and ex-players about obesity. Four out of 10 Americans live with obesity, and more than half of NFL Alumni live with the disease, yet only a small fraction recognize it.
  • Triggering the need for the NFLA to act was a recent health survey with 1,236 participating members.
  • The "Huddle Up: Let's Talk Obesity" campaign launch includes an awareness video featuring many NFL legends including Franco Harris, Steve Young, Ottis Anderson, Rod Woodson, Jon Runyan, Rocky Bleier and Eric Moore among others. CLICK VIDEO GALLERY IMAGE BELOW TO VIEW VIDEO!

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/65743_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

Contacts:

Dominic Gaspari
973-241-5144
Dominic.Gaspari@nflalumni.org

Source: National Football League Alumni

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65743


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:06pCOMCAST : Gives $350,000 Donation to Support Bay Area Small Businesses Owned by People of Color
BU
03:06pNatural Gas Surges as Traders Brace for Cold Winter -- Update
DJ
03:03pDollar index slips but holds near three-week lows; yuan drops
RE
03:02pDollar index slips but holds near 3-week lows; yuan drops
RE
03:01pCSG INVESTMENTS, INC. : Announces $200M Term Loan for Kosmos Energy's Gulf of Mexico Business Unit
PR
03:01pBNP PARIBAS : Buy rating from RBC
MD
03:01pSNCF GROUP : French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
BU
03:01pVASTA PLATFORM ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vasta Platform Limited on Behalf of Vasta Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
03:01pInsights on Computing Mouse Market within the Technology Hardware, Storage, and Peripherals Sector | Rising Demand for Wireless Mouse to Emerge as a Key Driver | Technavio
BU
03:01pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit First Filed by the Firm; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – LX
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks zoom to five-week highs on economic, stimulus hopes
2EURONEXT N.V. : EURONEXT : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
3Japan must revise BOJ law to speed digital yen, enshrine inflation goal - senior official
4BP PLC : BP starts Oman's giant Ghazeer gas field
5Oil prices fall 3% as U.S., Libyan, Norwegian supplies resume

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group