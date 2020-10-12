NFLA Offers Path to Better Long-Term Health

Mount Laurel, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2020) - The National Football League Alumni Association (NFLA) and its 10,000 members are honored to announce, "Huddle Up: Let's Talk Obesity." Primarily targeting men, the campaign aims to help build awareness and further educate fans and ex-players about obesity as a disease, a fact that many may not even be aware of. This will also help people living with obesity to understand that there is a path to better long-term health, with many options for assistance. Obesity, if untreated, can lead to serious health-related complications including heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, sleep apnea and certain cancers.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Primarily targeting men, the "Huddle Up: Let's Talk Obesity" campaign aims to help build awareness and further educate fans and ex-players about obesity. Four out of 10 Americans live with obesity, and more than half of NFL Alumni live with the disease, yet only a small fraction recognize it.

Triggering the need for the NFLA to act was a recent health survey with 1,236 participating members.

The "Huddle Up: Let's Talk Obesity" campaign launch includes an awareness video featuring many NFL legends including Franco Harris, Steve Young, Ottis Anderson, Rod Woodson, Jon Runyan, Rocky Bleier and Eric Moore among others. CLICK VIDEO GALLERY IMAGE BELOW TO VIEW VIDEO!

Click image above to view full announcement.

Contacts:

Dominic Gaspari

973-241-5144

Dominic.Gaspari@nflalumni.org

Source: National Football League Alumni

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65743