NFT Coin Skyrockets on the World's Top Chaintify

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2021) - According to NonFungible.com, a website that tracks data on NFTs, the total sales of NFTs soared to more than $2 billion in the first quarter of 2021, more than 20 times the volume of the previous quarter. NFTs are virtual items created on a blockchain-often used to certify unique ownership of a digital asset that could be anything from art, music, games, to sports trading cards. The NFT market has existed for some years since the invention of blockchain, but recently caught the attention of mainstream investors as some high-profile collectibles were sold at record-breaking prices.

NFT Coin is a payments solution attempting to make NFTs payments as easy as possible to support communities around the world. NFT Coin accepted Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), which is the first crypto solution in Asia.

It is a blockchain project focused on making NFTs payments as easy as possible. Instead of having to manage complex crypto addresses, users can send cryptocurrencies using mobile phone numbers. It replaces cumbersome and dated paper processes with a streamlined, web-based method for collecting payment information. Not only is this solution simple and convenient, but it helps to reduce fraud and chargebacks, enhance security and address PCI compliance needs.





As one of the largest digital currency exchanges, Chaintify has an unparalleled user depth. In the world of blockchain, many early-stage investors will become users of the project, and NFT Coin will obtain users from Chaintify, which is far more important than raising funds.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/83633_2f32b058941eea17_001full.jpg

The opening is so sought after by investors. The capital market is the most sensitive. The advantages of the technology will hide in front of the current price. NFT Coin must have its uniqueness.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/83633_2f32b058941eea17_002full.jpg





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/83633_2f32b058941eea17_003full.jpg

Chaintify aims to provide safe, fast, and comfortable cryptocurrency trading services for global digital currency enthusiasts. As an emerging exchange, Chaintify has developed rapidly. This cooperation has a great effect on NFT Coin's exposure and promotion. Chaintify can obtain a better development platform and strive to find more business opportunities inside and outside the industry, which has caused the price of NFT Coin to skyrocket.





Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/83633_2f32b058941eea17_004full.jpg

The vision of NFT Coin's listing on Chaintify is: to unite the interests of multiple parties and work together for a win-win situation. Whether it is the light chain itself, Chaintify, or users, this model achieves a win-win situation for all parties. NFT Coin gained more users and better depth through the launch of Chaintify. At the same time, it gave NFT Coin exposure, allowing more people to participate in buying and selling projects to understand the project itself. This paved the way for NFT Coin to achieve a better vision in the process of continuous development:

1) NFT Coin gets the platform

Chaintify helps the NFT Coin project increase brand awareness before listing on other major platforms and increase exposure by providing a platform with tens of millions of potential investors and users around the world.

2) NFT Coin gets traffic

As the world's leading exchange, Chaintify has an unparalleled user depth. In the world of blockchain, many early investors will become users of the project, and NFT Coin will obtain users of Chaintify, which is far more important than raising funds.

Media Contact

Contact: Leonard M

Company Name: Chaintify Technology Co.,Ltd.

Website: http://www.chaintify.net

Email: cs@chaintify.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83633