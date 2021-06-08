NFT of Barron's First Magazine Cover Won by Sarson Funds CEO and Co-Founder

Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - As "tokenization" becomes increasingly prevalent, the market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has grown significantly, as almost any asset can now be a digital representation issued on a blockchain. So it was fitting that CEO and Co-founder of Sarson Funds, John Sarson, recently won at auction an NFT of Barron's first magazine cover, originally published over 100 years ago.

About Sarson Funds:



Sarson Funds is an independent provider of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency marketing and educational services. The firm serves the Financial Professional community and their clients by providing cryptocurrency and blockchain technology educational services and investment solutions. Sarson Funds maintains a Fiduciary Standard at all times, bringing Wall Street standards for research, risk management and transparency to digital asset investing. Along with our Investment Manager and Financial Advisor partners, we believe that disruptive innovation requires a disciplined approach to risk management and education.



For more information, please visit Sarson Funds online at www.sarsonfunds.com.

