Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NFT of Barron's First Magazine Cover Won by Sarson Funds CEO and Co-Founder

06/08/2021 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - As "tokenization" becomes increasingly prevalent, the market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has grown significantly, as almost any asset can now be a digital representation issued on a blockchain. So it was fitting that CEO and Co-founder of Sarson Funds, John Sarson, recently won at auction an NFT of Barron's first magazine cover, originally published over 100 years ago.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • CEO and Co-founder of Sarson Funds, John Sarson, recently won at auction an NFT of Barron's first magazine cover, which is over a 100-years-old.
  • The auction represents yet another use case for NFTs or non-fungible tokens that are easily verifiable on the blockchain as they revolutionize how we interact with real-world assets, virtual worlds, and even govern.
  • NFTs have redefined digital asset ownership by creating a lucrative new method for artists and creators to modernize their work.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/86905_figure1.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Sarson Funds:
Sarson Funds is an independent provider of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency marketing and educational services. The firm serves the Financial Professional community and their clients by providing cryptocurrency and blockchain technology educational services and investment solutions. Sarson Funds maintains a Fiduciary Standard at all times, bringing Wall Street standards for research, risk management and transparency to digital asset investing. Along with our Investment Manager and Financial Advisor partners, we believe that disruptive innovation requires a disciplined approach to risk management and education.

For more information, please visit Sarson Funds online at www.sarsonfunds.com.

Contacts:

Christine Lenzo
917-428-8923
Info@kmslmedia.com

Source: Sarson Funds

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86905


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:33aPARX MATERIALS N  : Antimicrobial technology as good as new after 1,000 dishwasher cycles
PU
09:33aCATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES  : CIS takes part in the Challenge Against Hunger for a month!
PU
09:33aPIEDMONT LITHIUM  : Focused on Increased Sustainability with 40% Increase in Quartz, Feldspar, and Mica Mineral Resources
PU
09:33aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS  : NBPE Investor Presentation - June 2021 Update
PU
09:33aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS  : NBPE Publishes Investor Presentation
PU
09:33aPROCUREMENT PARTNERS  : Acquires On.Care to Provide World-Class E-Procurement Solution for Healthcare Providers
PR
09:33aBolaWrap® First Hometown Use – Safely Assists Officers to Restrain Moving Subject
GL
09:33aHappy State Bank Selects FINBOA to Improve Fraud Prevention Rate and Reg E Claim Processing Time
BU
09:33aNew Synomics study identifies genomic pathway to heavier eggs
BU
09:32aGRUBHUB  : Thinking about trading options or stock in Stitch Fix, GameStop, Academy Sports & Outdoors, FuelCell Energy, or GrubHub?
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. approval of Biogen Alzheimer's drug sends shares soaring, hailed as 'big day" for patients
2Oil prices retreat but outlook remains positive
3FX volatility falls to pre-pandemic lows as traders wait it out
4AMC, other 'meme' stocks jump; regulator signals concern
5Activist Cevian takes Aviva stake, seeks 5 billion stg capital return

HOT NEWS