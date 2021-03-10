NFTE Receives $600,000 Grant from American Student Assistance to Fund Expansion

New York, NY, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) announced today that it has been awarded a $600,000 grant from American Student Assistance® (ASA) , a national nonprofit that helps foster student understanding of career and education pathways. NFTE intends to use the unrestricted funds to support the rapid expansion of its entrepreneurial education curriculum in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and North Carolina beginning January 2021.

As part of that expansion, NFTE’s programs will be available for the first time in rural areas of Florida and Texas. The grant also aligns with a significant investment from the Florida Department of Education in support of career and technical education tracks, many of which incorporate NFTE’s project-based curriculum.

“NFTE doesn’t just teach practical business skills—we ignite a passion for learning in ways that engage students in school and prepare them for college, career, and a dynamic future of work,” says NFTE President and CEO Dr. J.D. LaRock. “Especially now, when budgets for additional programs are shrinking, NFTE’s increased presence in these four states will arm students with the skills they need to own their futures. The grant will also allow us to work with more educators to strengthen their classroom pedagogy and expertise and bring our entire Teacher Corps together for a national showcase this summer.”

“ASA is proud to support an expansion of this program as part of our commitment to ensuring all students have the foundational skills they need to thrive in business and in life,” says Jean Eddy, President and CEO of ASA. Our partnership is a way to help even more young people learn how to create their own futures. We are also excited about NFTE’s support of educators, who are powerful agents of influence and change in young people’s lives, as we believe that educator professional development is critical, particularly in light of the pandemic.”

Many notable entrepreneurs have honed their skills in NFTE classes and camps, including Robert Reffkin, Founder and CEO of Compass , the revolutionary technology-driven real estate platform; Jasmine Lawrence, Founder and CEO of Eden Bodyworks , manufacturer and distributor of all-natural hair and body care products; and Ryan Williams, CEO and Co-Founder of Cadre , a financial technology platform for the real estate market. Learning to think and act like an entrepreneur can benefit anyone entering the job market, not just those who go on to launch their own businesses.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is a global nonprofit organization that provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle and high school students from under-resourced communities, as well as programs for college students and adults. NFTE reaches 70,000+ students annually in 25 states across the U.S. and offers programs in 12 additional countries. We have educated more than a million students through in-school, out-of-school, college, and summer camp programs, offered in person and online. To learn more about how we are promoting inclusive capitalism and building the next generation of diverse entrepreneurs, visit www.nfte.com .

About American Student Assistance® (ASA)

American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a national nonprofit committed to helping kids know themselves, know their options, and make informed choices to achieve their education and career goals. ASA® has a 60-year legacy of working directly with students to increase their access to higher education through loans and financial education. ASA has turned its experience into impactful solutions for students in grades 6-12 to help them pursue their dreams. To learn more about ASA, visit www.asa.org/about-us

Joanne Lessner/Lambert & Co Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) 212-222-7436 mediainquiries@nfte.com