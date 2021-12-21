NFU Disappointed EPA Did Not Include a Pathway to Higher Level Blends of Ethanol in EPA's Final Rule on Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Passengers Cars and Trucks

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 20, 2021

Washington - This week, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized new greenhouse gas emissions standards for passenger cars and light trucks without including requirements that could have increased the use of ethanol. The rule updates GHG Emissions standards through Model Year 2026.

"The EPA missed an opportunity by not including a pathway to high octane fuels, like higher level blends of ethanol, in the final rule," said Rob Larew, NFU President. "NFU has long advocated for increased use of biofuels due to their tremendous environmental benefit and the much-needed market alternatives and economic stability biofuels provide to America's farming and rural communities."

"We are disappointed that the benefits of high octane fuels continue to be ignored and urge the administration to include it in the next rule making for Model Year 2027 and beyond," added Larew.

NFU has long felt this rulemaking presented an opportunity for a pathway to higer level blends of ethanol. In June 2020, NFU, along with a broad coalition of ethanol, agriculture, and public interest groups, filed a legal challenge against the EPA's for its Safer Affordable Fuel Efficiency Vehicle Rule (SAFER) on the grounds that it ignored the efficiency and health benefits of higher ethanol blends and failed to realize the promise of increased octane in gasoline.

