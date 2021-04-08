Log in
News

NGE Announces New Managing Partner

04/08/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
Neal Gerber Eisenberg (NGE) is pleased to announce that Corporate & Securities Group Chair Robert G. Gerber has been named the third managing partner in the firm’s 35-year history. Gerber, who began his career with NGE as a summer associate in 1997, is the first managing partner to rise through the firm’s associate ranks. He will assume his new role on June 1, 2021, and he will continue to serve on the firm’s Executive Committee. He succeeds Scott J. Fisher, who led the firm as managing partner for five years.

“I am humbled by the trust that my colleagues have placed in me, and I am honored to lead our incredible organization. I look forward to supporting our talented NGE community as we continue to deliver the highest level of legal services to our clients,” Gerber said. “We are grateful for Scott’s leadership and vision over the past five years, which have been very successful in large part due to his steadfast focus on building on our unique value proposition, furthering our highly interpersonal client relationships, deepening our talent and diversity, and strengthening our culture.” Gerber will continue to work closely with Fisher to ensure a seamless transition.

Fisher will remain a partner and resume his active trial practice. Under his leadership, NGE’s performance improved significantly by every relevant measure and the firm has been an industry leader in focusing on the importance of diversity, equity, inclusion, and employee engagement. “Identifying and developing the future leaders of the firm has been an integral part of our succession planning, and I am excited for Bobby, a friend of 15 years, to elevate our firm’s future as a strategic and thoughtful leader,” Fisher said. “My focused mission was to transition the business and leadership of the firm from our founders to the next generation and to develop and execute on a strategic plan that seizes on our unique position in the market. We’ve exceeded my expectations.”

“It has been an honor to serve NGE as managing partner, and it’s reassuring to work with a successor who is no stranger to firm leadership and management. I am confident that his mastery of the firm’s business, admirable dedication to client care, and strong people skills will guide us to even greater heights and continue our trajectory as the leading alternative for clients looking for world-class counsel from a firm that values a highly interpersonal relationship with our clients.”

Gerber is focused on the firm’s role as a values-driven business and an active corporate citizen. “I am committed to the growth and success of every individual at NGE and I am proud to have been entrusted with the opportunity to lead the firm where I have spent my entire professional career.”

Neal Gerber Eisenberg is a leading law firm dedicated to handling sophisticated matters for entrepreneurs, public companies, and private businesses and their owners. More than one-third of the lawyers at Neal Gerber Eisenberg were recognized in 2021 in Best Lawyers, and the firm represents scores of the Fortune 100 and many of the best known private companies. The firm also acts as the trusted advisers to nonprofits, startups, growth companies and entrepreneurs. The firm has built over thirty years of trusted partnerships with clients that span the globe, and we meet each unique client need with the same personalized service and collaboration that provide the most practical solutions for every matter.


© Business Wire 2021
