NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. Announces the Launch of Sumikaze Plasma Air Purifier

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. is excited to announce the U.S. launch of Sumikaze, a beautiful and compact plasma air purifier that inactivates up to 99.9% of airborne viruses while providing an air of quality to the home and office. The official launch date in the U.S market is January 4, 2022.

Sumikaze plasma air purifiers in black and white. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sumikaze was designed by the NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.’s Venture Lab innovation team in Japan, where the product was launched in September 2021. Sumikaze delivers an overall improvement in indoor air quality by inactivating up to 99.9% of airborne viruses within 60 minutes and is also very effective on bacteria, mold and odors. The Sumikaze makes a great safety addition for small offices, shops, and homes during the pandemic and beyond protecting occupants within the conditioned space by attacking viruses where they are. And, as there are no expensive filters to replace, the Sumikaze is virtually maintenance free.

Speaking about the benefits of Sumikaze, David Humphreys, Global General Manager of Sales at NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. said: “There’s currently an excellent selling opportunity for air purification units that are able to inactivate viruses and improve overall indoor air quality. While the market is swamped with industrial, complicated purifiers that are expensive to run, we offer Sumikaze, a light, compact, high-quality unit that integrates seamlessly into a room design. In addition, it is quiet, doesn’t require expensive replacement filters, inactivates 99.9% of airborne viruses, and reduces the levels of odor, fungus and mold.”

The US Venture Lab team will be meeting with interested distributors and resellers from January 4-7, 2022, in Las Vegas. To schedule an appointment, or to receive further information please contact sumikaze@ngksparkplugs.com.

DIMENSIONS: Diameter 8.8” x Height 8”

WEBSITE: www.sumikaze-us.com

About NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. and the Venture Lab

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD., headquartered in Nagoya, Japan, is a comprehensive ceramics processing manufacturer. We hold a world leading share of spark plugs and automotive sensors for internal combustion engines and offer a broad lineup of semiconductor packages, cutting tools, bio ceramics and industrial ceramics.

The Venture Lab is the global innovation and collaboration hub of NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. Its mission is to develop innovative business solutions tackling tomorrow’s challenges in the areas of medical, utilities, and mobility.

