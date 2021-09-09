Log in
NGMedical : GmbH Announces First Cases in the USA of its AM Titanium Cervical Interbody BEE®

09/09/2021 | 11:09am EDT
NGMedical, a German medical device manufacturer exclusively focused on creating innovative technologies for spinal application announces first operations of its purely additively manufactured titanium cervical BEE® cage.

The BEE® cage is designed to challenge the limits of additive manufacturing. The purposefully designed honeycomb endplate design reduces the risk of subsidence, while allowing fusion. The honeycomb structure allows for bony ingrowth and demonstrates the reduced use of titanium minimizing risks of x-ray artefacts, while offering a very large graft space. This is another significant innovation from the team, who invented the first line of additively manufactured interbody devices.

“This successful market launch in the USA is an important step for NGMedical. The first operations in this important market are a great achievement in our international commercialization. BEE® is our first implant available in the USA to be followed by further innovations shortly.” says Peter Weiland, CEO of NGMedical.

“The BEE cage is the ideal cage that has been uniquely created and designed with the surgeon and patient in mind. We are lucky to be able to work with such a skilled surgeon as Dr. Nunley in our early days of launching in the US.” According to Josh Sandberg of NGMedical, Inc.

“The innovative concept of the BEE® cage with its honeycomb structure mesh, which provides an increased contact surface for bone ongrowth and ingrowth while resisting subsidence ultimately convinced me to adopt is as part of my practice. I was honored to perform the first cases in the USA. The team at NGMedical are to be commended for creating this unique interbody device with an easy-to-use instrument set. “ says Pierce D. Nunley, MD.

NGMedical, Inc. is actively seeking qualified representation nationwide. If interested in learning more, please call us at (480) 609-4864.

About NGMedical

We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spinal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery.

The NGMedical team has been developing innovative product systems since 2001. NGMedical derived out of the company Advanced Medical Technologies AG, which was acquired by Medtronic Inc. in 2012. NGMedical exploits this longtime experience combined with a high degree of creativity and know-how for the development of further innovative product concepts. Both, earlier and today, the cooperation with a team of experienced surgeons and scientists is the basis for the market-driven orientation. Many product solutions, today accepted and widely used as standards, derive from our team.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS