NGOs call on ADB to end fossil fuel loans amid climate reboot

TOKYO, May 3 (Reuters) - A group of non-governmental
organisations called on the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on
Monday to end loans to the fossil-fuels sector, as the
international lender holds its annual meeting this week with a
focus on a green economic recovery.
The ADB, which finances initiatives aimed at boosting
economic prospects for Asia's poorest, is also reviewing its
lending policies, which its own management has said are not fit
for a climate-changed world.
Governments this year have stepped up climate action as U.S.
President Joe Biden seeks to reverse measures by the Trump
administration. ADB's biggest shareholders, Japan and the United
States, recently upped their emissions cuts targets.
"It's time to power our communities with clean, renewable
energy," Chuck Baclagon, regional campaigner at 350.org, a
U.S.-based group focused on the global energy transition, said
in a joint statement.
More than 20 NGOs signed the statement sent to media for
release on Monday.
"We need financial institutions like the Asian Development
Bank to immediately stop lending money for coal, gas and oil
projects," Baclagon said.
The ADB hosts its annual meeting virtually this week with
the theme "Collaboration for Resilient and Green Recovery".
The groups said the ADB has lent $4.7 billion to gas
projects in Asia since December 2015, when about 200 nations
signed the Paris Agreement.
The ADB is reviewing its energy policy, which was last
updated in 2009, Yongping Zhai, chief of the ADB's energy sector
group said in an emailed response to Reuters' questions about
the latest call from NGOs.
A draft new policy will be posted for public discussion by
June, Zhai said.
The ADB has "invested about $25 billion in the energy sector
during 2015-2020," with 45% of that directed to renewable energy
and energy efficiency and another 35% to network upgrades to
integrate more renewable energy, he said.
The bank supports natural gas projects that provide
community access to cleaner cooking and heating fuels, Zhai
said, adding the "management agreed with (an) independent
evaluation that its energy policy is no longer adequately
aligned with the global consensus on climate change."
