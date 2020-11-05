Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NHCAA Elects New Board Chair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 05:30pm EST

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association (NHCAA) today announced that Thomas "Tom" Hixson, Senior Director of Special Investigations at Cigna has been elected Chair of the NHCAA Board of Directors for the year 2021.  The election took place during the Annual Business Meeting of NHCAA's Membership Forum. Hixson succeeds Sarah A. Walker, Esq., Vice President of Enterprise Risk Management at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.   

Commenting on the election of Hixson, NHCAA Chief Executive Officer Louis Saccoccio said, "For many years, Tom has been an active voice lending his knowledge and wisdom to NHCAA, its members and the anti-fraud industry at-large.  Tom's steady and thoughtful leadership will be a valued asset as the Association continues to navigate the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. We are proud to have Tom serve as Chair of the 2021 Board of Directors."

Hixson brings with him, 30 years of experience in the employee benefits insurance industry. For the last two decades, he has been dedicated specifically to the Cigna Special Investigations Unit (SIU).  During this time, Hixson has gained diverse experiences spanning U.S. domestic and international healthcare product lines including government, disability, life and supplemental benefits. Currently, he oversees the investigative teams focused on Cigna's largest book of commercial health care business. 

Cigna Business Analytics Managing Director Matthew Norton offered the following: "Tom has elevated Cigna's anti-fraud capabilities through his global mindset, end-to-end process focus, and drive to ensure early identification, investigative integrity, and an open-minded partnership with all. His ability to leverage technology and systems thinking to drive results is truly outstanding, and has been a material driver in differentiating Cigna's SIU in the market."

In addition to his service to the NHCAA Board of Directors, which began in 2014, Hixson has presented at several NHCAA programs, including the Annual Training Conference. He has participated on various panel discussions and co-presented on the Use of Data Analytics & Link Analysis to Identify Fraud and Preparing for a SIU Audit.   

Hixson's election was announced in advance of NHCAA's Annual Training Conference, which will this year be hosted virtually, November 17-20, 2020. The Annual Training Conference is the premier annual event recognized as the nation's leading health care anti-fraud forum for public- and private-sector health care anti-fraud professionals. This year's program will boast more than 1,600 attendees.

Founded in 1985, the National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association is the leading national organization focused exclusively on the fight against health care fraud. NHCAA's members comprise more than 100 private health insurers and those public-sector law enforcement and regulatory agencies having jurisdiction over health care fraud committed against both private payers and public programs.

Contact: 

Leigh McKenna


NHCAA


(202) 349-7987


lmckenna@nhcaa.org

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nhcaa-elects-new-board-chair-301167585.html

SOURCE National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pFLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pVIAV SOLUTIONS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pREALPAGE : IR Fact Sheet Q3 2020
PU
05:57pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - 3Q20 Financial Statements Postponement Disclosure
PU
05:57pBETTERWARE REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS : Net sales increased 199% and ebitda increased 234%
PU
05:57pCOLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE : Investor Presentation – November 2020
PU
05:57pFLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC. : Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Common Stock
PR
05:57pMacquarie Group's 1st Half Profit Falls 32% on Pandemic Impacts -- Update
DJ
05:56pSP PLUS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pFIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Announces Q3/2020 Results and Board of Directors Changes
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group