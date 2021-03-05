Log in
NHK WORLD-JAPAN Presents '3.11 - Ten Years On,' a Collection of New and Encore Programs to Commemorate 10-Year Anniversary of the Largest Earthquake Ever Recorded in Japan

03/05/2021
NHK WORLD-JAPAN 
NHK WORLD-JAPAN Presents '3.11 - Ten Years On,' a Collection of New and Encore Programs to Commemorate 10-Year 
Anniversary of the Largest Earthquake Ever Recorded in Japan 
05-March-2021 / 07:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
NHK WORLD-JAPAN Presents "3.11 - Ten Years On," a Collection of New and Encore Programs to Commemorate 10-Year 
Anniversary of the Largest Earthquake Ever Recorded in Japan 
 
TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 5 March 2021 - NHK WORLD-JAPAN, the English-language international service of Japan's 
sole public broadcaster, NHK, today announced it will present a collection of premiere and encore programming to mark 
the 10-year anniversary the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 11, 2011, which spurred a tsunami, a meltdown at the 
Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, and mass destruction along Japan's east coast. The programming event airs 
throughout March and April. Descriptions of all programs in "3.11 - 10 Years On", including multilingual videos 
(Burmese, Chinese, Indonesian, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese) are available on this special web page 
 
Image: http://release-manager.media-outreach.com/i/129458 
 
One of the highlights is the international TV premiere of Ken Watanabe - A Copassionate View: The Decade Since the 
Great East Japan Earthquake. Japanese Hollywood star Ken Watanabe ("Last Samurai", "Batman Begins", "Godzilla", 
"Transformers") raised international attention for the disaster and has listened to the stories of more than 20,000 
people in the past decade. The documentary follows the actor as he visits the communities most affected by the disaster 
and gets to know its victims. The program airs Saturday, March 6. (UTC) 
 
Another international TV premiere, Generation March 11: Their 10 Years Journey, tells the stories and follows the 
progress of the lives of children born in the disaster areas. Part of the anniversary programming is also a new 
documentary on one of Japan's most prolific and award-winning stop-motion animation artists, Tomoyasu Murata, and his 
work commemorating the victims of the disaster, broadcast as a special edition of the Anime Supernova series. 
 
 Among the encore programs marking the 10-year anniversary of the disaster is 3/11-The Tsunami, a two-part documentary 
that made its international broadcast premiere in January 2021. (Thai subtitles available.) (Indonesian subtitles 
available.) The series combines footage from NHK camera crews with mobile phone and other video captured by citizens 
who were on scene during and after the earthquake and tsunami, and the country's recovery efforts of the following 
year. 
 
About NHK WORLD-JAPAN 
NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) is Japan's sole public broadcaster, operating the nation's largest domestic and 
international television network. In Japan, NHK broadcasts six TV channels including 4K and 8K along with three radio 
stations. NHK also transmits two international television channels, NHK WORLD-JAPAN (English, HD, 24/7) and NHK WORLD 
PREMIUM (Japanese, HD, 24/7), as well as international radio services in 18 languages. NHK WORLD-JAPAN reaches over 380 
million households in 160 countries and regions via local satellite and cable TV providers. Online live streaming and 
VOD (video-on-demand) services through the free mobile app and the website, give viewers access to NHK WORLD-JAPAN 
anywhere and anytime. You can also connect through Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Presenting an extensive range of 
Asia-centered programming, NHK WORLD-JAPAN is your window to Japan, Asia, and the rest of the world. For more details, 
visit nhk.jp/world. 
 
 
 
For media enquiries, please contact: 
nhkworld_prteam@jibtv.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1173377 05-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2021 02:45 ET (07:45 GMT)

