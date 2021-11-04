Log in
NHOA: Voting Results of the Mixed General Meeting Held on 2 November 2021

11/04/2021 | 07:27am EDT
Regulatory News:

The Mixed General Meeting of NHOA S.A. (Paris:NHOA) (« NHOA »), a technology pioneer and industrial player in Energy Storage and e-mobility, whose securities are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (NHOA.PA), was held on 2 November 2021 at 10.30 a.m. (Paris time) at 25 rue de Marignan – 75008 Paris, France.

The shareholders were convened to vote on the following resolutions:

  • Resolution n°1: Ratification of the resignation of Mrs. Anne Harvengt as Director;
  • Resolution n°2: Ratification of the co-opting of a Director, Mr. Jong-Peir Li;
  • Resolution n°3: Ratification of the resignation of Mrs. Alice Tagger as Director;
  • Resolution n°4: Ratification of the co-opting of a Director, Mrs. Chia-Jou Lai;
  • Resolution n°5: Ratification of the resignation of Mrs. Carly Wishart as Director;
  • Resolution n°6: Ratification of the co-opting of a Director, Mrs. Feng-Ping Liu;
  • Resolution n°7: Ratification of the resignation of Mrs. Mireille Van Staeyen as Director;
  • Resolution n°8: Ratification of the co-opting of a Director, Mrs. Chen-Ming Chang;
  • Resolution n°9: Ratification of the resignation of Mr. Thierry Kalfon as Director;
  • Resolution n°10: Ratification of the co-opting of a Director, Mr. An-Ping Chang;
  • Resolution n°11: Appointment of a new Director, Mrs. Cindy Utterback;
  • Resolution n°12: Authorisation to be given to the board of directors for the purchase by the Company of its own shares;
  • Resolution n°13: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares with preferential subscription rights;
  • Resolution n°14: Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors to proceed with a share capital increase reserved for employees who are members of a company savings plan without preferential subscription rights;
  • Resolution n°15: Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to allocate share subscription and/or share purchase options for the benefit of executive officers and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries;
  • Resolution n°16: Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to allocate existing or new free shares for the benefit of executive officers and employees of the Company or its subsidiaries;
  • Resolution n°17: Amendment to article 17 of the articles of association in order to set at 75 years the age limit for the Chairman of the Board of Directors;
  • Resolution n°18: Powers for formalities.

The shareholders’ attendance was as follows:

Total number of shares

12 766 860

Total number of shareholders represented or giving a proxy to the chairman or voting by mail

20

Total number of voting rights expressed by the shareholders represented or giving a proxy
to the chairman or voting by mail

9 637 021

Thus, the quorum reached was of 75,484 %.

The results of the vote are as follows:

Resolution

Outcome

Votes “in favour”

Votes “against”

Abstention

Resolution no.1

Approved

9 637 021

100 %

0

0,00 %

0

Resolution no.2

Approved

9 637 021

100 %

0

0,00 %

0

Resolution no.3

Approved

9 637 021

100 %

0

0,00 %

0

Resolution no.4

Approved

9 637 021

100 %

0

0,00 %

0

Resolution no.5

Approved

9 637 021

100 %

0

0,00 %

0

Resolution no.6

Approved

9 637 021

100 %

0

0,00 %

0

Resolution no.7

Approved

9 637 021

100 %

0

0,00 %

0

Resolution no.8

Approved

9 637 021

100 %

0

0,00 %

0

Resolution no.9

Approved

9 637 021

100 %

0

0,00 %

0

Resolution no.10

Approved

9 597 021

99,58 %

40 000

0,42 %

0

Resolution no.11

Approved

9 637 021

100 %

0

0,00 %

0

Resolution no.12

Approved

8 896 717

92,32 %

740 304

7,68 %

0

Resolution no.13

Approved

9 637 021

100 %

0

0,00 %

0

Resolution no.14

Approved

9 632 020

99,95 %

5 001

0,05 %

0

Resolution no.15

Approved

8 755 285

90,85 %

881 736

9,15 %

0

Resolution no.16

Approved

8 755 285

90,85 %

881 736

9,15 %

0

Resolution no.17

Approved

9 637 021

100 %

0

0,00 %

0

Resolution no.18

Approved

9 637 021

100 %

0

0,00 %

0

All the proposed resolutions were approved by the shareholders.

* * *

NHOA

NHOA (formerly Engie EPS) develops technologies enabling the global transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA:PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris, with research, development and production located in Italy.

For further information, go to www.nhoa.energy

follow us on LinkedIn
follow us on Instagram


© Business Wire 2021
