NIB Interim Financial Report Jan-June 2021

Highlights

During the first half of 2021, a total of EUR 663.9 million in new loans were agreed and EUR 1,266.4 million was disbursed compared to EUR 3,449.4 million and EUR 2,836.3 million respectively in the corresponding period in 2020. This decrease in new loans was expected following last year's record highs due to the Bank's response to Covid-19.

The Bank is in a strong financial position with solid capital and liquidity ratios. The net profit for the six-month period amounted to EUR 82.5 million compared to EUR 15.5 million in 2020. This increase in profit is mainly due to lower unrealised losses on financial instruments and reduced loan loss provisioning.

At its annual meeting on 26 March 2021, the Board of Governors of NIB approved the Bank's annual report and audited financial statements. The Board also approved the proposal that no dividend would be paid to the Bank's owner countries for 2020. Assuming that the Covid-19 situation improves and the Bank's capital situation permits a higher than normal dividend to member countries for 2021 will be considered. The Board also expressed its view that NIB would be instrumental for green recovery and digital transformation in the years to come.

In March, the Bank joined the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the central banks of Estonia (Eesti Pank), Latvia (Latvijas Banka) and Lithuania (Lietuvos Bankas) in a joint effort to develop a regional market for commercial papers. In the same month, the Bank invested in Lithuania's leading food retailer's Maxima Grupė inaugural commercial paper issuance.

On 1 April, André Küüsvek assumed office as NIB President and CEO, succeeding Henrik Normann who has retired from the Bank. Before starting in this role, André worked for over 25 years in various positions at the EBRD. Prior to that, he worked in leading private banks in Estonia and Germany.

In May, NIB issued a USD 700 million five-year benchmark bond linked to the SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) index. This issue was the Bank's inaugural Alternative Risk Free Rate transaction.

In June, NIB joined the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action as an institutional partner. The Coalition was launched in Washington DC in April 2019 on Finland's initiative. The objective is to bring considerations of climate change into decision-making about economic and financial policies.