NIB Interim Financial Report Jan-June 2021

Table of Contents
3
Highlights
17
Notes to the interim financial statements
3
Key figures and ratios
17
Note 1 - Segment information
4
President and CEO's comments
19
Note 2 - Net interest income
5
Operating and financial review
19
Note 3 - Net profit on financial operations
5
Total comprehensive income
20
Note 4 - Expected credit loss
8
Financial position
20
Note 5 - Net loan losses
11
Financial statements
21
Note 6
- Lending outstanding
11
Statement of comprehensive income
21
Note 7 - Debts evidenced by certificates
12
Statement of financial position
22
Note 8
- Classification of financial instruments
14
Statement of changes in equity
24
Note 9
- Fair value of financial assets and liabilities
15
Cash flow statement
27
Note 10 - Basis of preparation
27
Note 11 - Post balance sheet events
27
Ratio definitions
29
Highlights
During the first half of 2021, a total of EUR 663.9 million in new loans were agreed and EUR 1,266.4 million was disbursed compared to EUR 3,449.4 million and EUR 2,836.3 million respectively in the corresponding period in 2020. This decrease in new loans was expected following last year's record highs due to the Bank's response to Covid-19.
The Bank is in a strong financial position with solid capital and liquidity ratios. The net profit for the six-month period amounted to EUR 82.5 million compared to EUR 15.5 million in 2020. This increase in profit is mainly due to lower unrealised losses on financial instruments and reduced loan loss provisioning.
At its annual meeting on 26 March 2021, the Board of Governors of NIB approved the Bank's annual report and audited financial statements. The Board also approved the proposal that no dividend would be paid to the Bank's owner countries for 2020. Assuming that the Covid-19 situation improves and the Bank's capital situation permits a higher than normal dividend to member countries for 2021 will be considered. The Board also expressed its view that NIB would be instrumental for green recovery and digital transformation in the years to come.
In March, the Bank joined the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the central banks of Estonia (Eesti Pank), Latvia (Latvijas Banka) and Lithuania (Lietuvos Bankas) in a joint effort to develop a regional market for commercial papers. In the same month, the Bank invested in Lithuania's leading food retailer's Maxima Grupė inaugural commercial paper issuance.
On 1 April, André Küüsvek assumed office as NIB President and CEO, succeeding Henrik Normann who has retired from the Bank. Before starting in this role, André worked for over 25 years in various positions at the EBRD. Prior to that, he worked in leading private banks in Estonia and Germany.
In May, NIB issued a USD 700 million five-year benchmark bond linked to the SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) index. This issue was the Bank's inaugural Alternative Risk Free Rate transaction.
In June, NIB joined the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action as an institutional partner. The Coalition was launched in Washington DC in April 2019 on Finland's initiative. The objective is to bring considerations of climate change into decision-making about economic and financial policies.
Key figures and ratios
|
In millions of euro unless otherwise specified
|
Jan-Jun 2021*
|
Jan-Jun 2020*
|
Jan-Dec 2020
|
Net interest income
|
102
|
99
|
206
|
Profit before net loan losses
|
68
|
53
|
221
|
Net profit
|
82
|
15
|
165
|
|
|
|
|
Lending disbursed
|
1,266
|
2,836
|
4,853
|
Lending agreed
|
664
|
3,449
|
5,666
|
Mandate fulfilment **
|
98%
|
99%
|
98%
|
|
|
|
|
Lending outstanding
|
22,260
|
20,478
|
21,555
|
Total assets
|
38,319
|
35,803
|
35,422
|
New debt issues
|
4,855
|
5,047
|
7,540
|
Debts evidenced by certificates
|
32,084
|
29,617
|
29,072
|
Total equity
|
3,936
|
3,689
|
3,861
|
|
|
|
|
Equity/total assets ***
|
10.3 %
|
10.3 %
|
10.9 %
|
Profit/average equity ***
|
4.2%
|
0.8 %
|
4.4 %
|
Cost/income ***
|
28.1 %
|
33.0 %
|
19.1 %
|
Number of employees at period end
|
224
|
228
|
222
President & CEO's comments January-June 2021
Prior to joining NIB, my impression of the Bank was that of a professional institution with a strong financial position anchored to a clear mandate. I am pleased to report that my expectations have been met and my first impressions have been very positive indeed.
My arrival at NIB coincided with the Bank's 45th anniversary. At the outset, the Nordic countries established NIB to overcome investment barriers as well as to promote economic growth and cooperation in major investment projects. Today, NIB's mission is to finance projects that improve the productivity and benefit the environment of the Nordic and Baltic countries. This mission, together with the Bank's sound banking principles, has served the Bank well and should also guide its future.
NIB has been a pioneer in promoting green and energy efficient investments, and we need to continue this crucial work. We see that life on earth is threatened by climate change and the loss of biodiversity creating considerable risks to our environment, the economy and society. We need to transform our ways of living, consuming, and producing to ensure that future generations can survive.
For NIB, this means providing sustainable financing to the green transition, energy-efficient green buildings, clean transportation, renewable energy production, productivity improvements, pollution prevention, and protecting marine environments.
We should also realise that the economic impact of Covid-19 has been alleviated by the unprecedented amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus increasing the global debt burden. The real economic effect of the virus is yet to be seen and this and future years may be even more challenging than 2020.
position and the statutory changes made in 2020. The net profit for the six-month period amounted to EUR 82 million compared to EUR 15 million in 2020. The macro economic scenarios used to calculate loan loss provisioning are more positive than in 2020 and therefore loan loss provisioning has decreased. However, management has maintained the additional risk buffers made in 2020 due to uncertainty of how the economy will react when the various COVID-19 related monetary and fiscal stimulus are removed.
As expected, disbursements of EUR 1,266 million in the first half of the year were lower than the historically high level in 2020 due to the Bank's response to COVID-19 last year. During the six- month period ending 30 June 2021, a total of EUR 644 million in new loans were agreed.
During the first six months of 2020, the Bank raised EUR 4,855 million in new funding. Amongst other transactions, NIB issued its first benchmark bond linked to the SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) index.
Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at NIB and the Board members for making me feel very welcome and I look forward to our future cooperation together, for NIB to remain relevant to its members and to provide the best possible service to our clients..
André Küüsvek, President & CEO
NIB is well positioned to support member countries with these challenges due to its strong financial
Operating and financial review
Total comprehensive income
January-June 2021 compared to January-June 2020
NET PROFIT
The net profit for the period January-June 2021 amounted to EUR 82.5 million, compared to EUR 15.5 million in the same period last year. Total operating income increased from EUR 78.9 million to
EUR 94.1 million mainly due to lower unrealised valuation losses. Last year, the financial markets experienced significant Covid-19 related market movements, whereas in 2021 the markets have been more stable. Total operating expenses increased by EUR 0.4 million to EUR 26.4 million. Net loan losses for the period is a positive amount of EUR 14.8 million compared to a loss of EUR 37.3 million in 2020 when the Bank increased its provisions in response to uncertainties arising from the Covid-19 crisis.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income for the period increased by 2.6 million to EUR 101.9 million, (January-June 2020: EUR 99.2). Net interest income on lending activities increased by EUR 4.5 million from EUR 76.5 million to EUR 80.9 million due to higher loan volumes. The net interest income on treasury activities of EUR 20.9 million was EUR 1.8 million lower than in 2020 due to the lower yield environment.
NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME
Net fee and commission income for the period January-June 2021 was EUR 2.2 million lower than in 2020 due to the lower volume of loans agreed and disbursed.
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
NET COMMISSION INCOME AND FEES
|
EUR m
|
EUR m
|
EUR m
|
160
|
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
H1'19
|
H2'19
|
H1'20
|
H2'20
|
H1'21
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
H1'19
|
H2'19
|
H1'20
|
H1'20
|
H1'21
|
Lending
|
Treasury
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
H1'19
|
H2'19
|
H1'20
|
H2'20
|
H1'21
