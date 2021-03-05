Log in
NICKLAUS CHILDREN'S OFFERS COVID-19 VACCINE TO AT-RISK CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULTS

03/05/2021 | 10:58am EST
Miami, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicklaus Children’s Hospital has announced availability of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Florida’s children and young adults ages 16 to 21 who are currently under the care of physicians or specialists for medical conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as posing an increased risk for severe illness associated with COVID-19.

The hospital has already vaccinated 500 eligible patients through outreach to other area hospitals and health systems, pediatricians and pediatric subspecialists in Florida that resulted in hundreds of referrals for vaccine appointments. Nicklaus Children’s recently received an additional allotment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, enabling the hospital to extend its offering on a broader level. Appointment requests can be submitted through the web link below, effective Monday, March 8, 2021.

“Nicklaus Children’s is committed to our mission of prioritizing the children and young adults of our community and beyond. While most children are only mildly affected by COVID-19, those with complex conditions may be at risk of severe illness if they contract the virus. We are honored to be able to offer the vaccine to support the care of vulnerable children in Florida,” said Matthew A. Love, President and CEO of Nicklaus Children’s Health System, parent organization of the hospital.

Nicklaus Children’s is able to offer the vaccine to children and young adults ages 16 to 21 who provide written correspondence from a physician confirming that they are being treated for one or more of the conditions identified by the CDC as increasing the risk associated with COVID-19. These include asthma (moderate to severe), cancer, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, cystic fibrosis, diabetes (type 1 or 2), Down syndrome, heart conditions, hypertension, immunocompromised conditions, liver disease, neurologic conditions, obesity, pulmonary fibrosis, sickle cell disease or thalassemia. Individuals older than 21 and under the medical care of a pediatrician or pediatric specialist are also being evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Interested families should visit Nicklauschildrens.org/Covid19Vaccine for more information. Vaccine appointments can be requested on this page effective Monday, March 8, 2021. 

About Nicklaus Children’s Hospital 
Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is South Florida’s only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with nearly 800 attending physicians, including more than 475 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children’s Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession’s most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org


Gabriela Rodriguez
Nicklaus Children's Hospital
305-331-7026
gabriela.rodriguez@nicklaushealth.org

Rachel Bixby
Nicklaus Children's Hospital
305-898-9165
rachel.bixby@nicklaushealth.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
