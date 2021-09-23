NIFA Invests $2.9 Million for Research and Extension on Alfalfa Productivity, Resilience, Quality, and Marketing

NIFA recently awarded five grants
for integrated research to increase alfalfa yield and quality; improve harvest and storage systems; and extension efforts to support alfalfa marketing through better yield and quality estimate methods. These grants are part of the Alfalfa Seed and Alfalfa Forage System Program (ASAFS
), which supports collaborative research and extension to improve efficiency and sustainability of conventional and organic alfalfa production. AFRP encourages projects that bring together expertise from multiple disciplines, organizations, and states, for greater impact and for enhanced effectiveness of limited state, federal, and industry resources.
