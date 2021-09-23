NIFA Invests over $900,000 for Canola and Hemp Research

NIFA recently awarded five awards through the Supplemental and Alternative Crops
(SAC) Competitive Grants Program. SAC supports projects that lead to expanded adaptation and increased acres in the United States of canola grown for oil and industrial hemp grown for value-added products. SAC
supports the breeding, testing, and development of superior performing canola and industrial hemp varieties and production practices that result in improved cost efficiencies, reduced grower risks, and wider use in production systems. Research results and technology developed are expected to be rapidly transferred to producers and other users through effective Extension outreach and other engagement efforts.
