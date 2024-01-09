NIGERIA'S NNPC ALLOCATES 4 CRUDE CARGOES TO DANGOTE REFINERY IN FEBRUARY –THREE SOURCES
Stock market news
Nigeria's NNPC allocates four February crude oil cargoes to Dangote
Banks should increase use of 'discount window' to prevent crises -expert group
Germany Inc calls on Berlin to join military efforts to protect Red Sea vessels
As Israel proclaims 'targeted' phase of war, Gazans find little change
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Blackrock, Blackstone, Exxon Mobil, Netflix, Charles Schwab...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Infineon Undervalued Former Chip Unit Qimonda by $1.88 Billion, Court Expert Says
MORNING BID EUROPE-Nikkei hits post-bubble peak on Wall Street's lead
Hewlett Packard Enterprise nears $13 bln deal to buy Juniper Networks- WSJ
US investigators probing whether Boeing 737 MAX panel was properly bolted