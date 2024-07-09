EXCLUSIVE - NIGERIAN STATE-OIL COMPANY IS IN TALKS TO SECURE ANOTHER OIL-BACKED LOAN - NNPC CEO
Stock Market News
After election, French sovereign ratings at risk, Generali Asset Management says
Market Update-Wall Street seen rising, Europe falls ahead of Powell's speech
Milan stock market little moved as Powell awaits, strong Prysmian, Leonardo, down financials
Fed considers rule tweak that could save biggest US banks billions in capital
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : American Express, Airbnb, Chipotle, Shell...
Asian shares track Wall Street higher, markets hope for dovish stance from Powell
Porsche sells fewer cars in the first half of the year - plus in Europe