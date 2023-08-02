Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Wednesday that Jeanne Marrazzo had been selected to replace Anthony Fauci as the head of NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
