NILIT Accelerates Sustainable Innovation with New Leadership

New environmentally responsible Nylon solutions for apparel will launch in 2022

NILIT, the global leader in high-quality Nylon 6.6 for apparel and owner of the SENSIL® sustainable consumer brand, has announced organizational changes that reinforce the company’s commitment to leading the textile and apparel industry to a more sustainable position in the global marketplace. Sagee Aran will lead product development and commercialization initiatives and Michelle Lea has joined the company to direct worldwide marketing programs.

“I am happy to announce these new leadership positions in our organization. They will help us build on the significant progress we have made to establish NILIT as the most advanced provider of sustainable premium Nylon products,” says Ilan Melamed, General Manager of NILIT. “Sustainability requires creativity and collaboration throughout the value chain from fiber to the consumer. With this new structure, NILIT will more rapidly develop and implement sustainable premium Nylon innovations that appeal to today’s growing segment of conscious apparel consumers.”

NILIT recently launched multiple premium Nylon products in the SENSIL® portfolio. SENSIL® BioCare is specially engineered to decompose quickly in the anaerobic conditions in water and landfills, positively affecting the persistence of textile waste, especially in oceans. Sensil® WaterCare eliminates 100% of the water, chemicals, energy, and pollution risk associated with traditional textile dyeing wet processing.

NILIT is preparing to launch additional sustainable SENSIL® products in the coming months. The latest NILIT innovation is a ground-breaking premium Nylon that integrates renewable non-fossil biomaterials made from post-consumer waste. This first of its kind Nylon will be the foundation for sustainable apparel that repurposes waste and reduces CO 2 generation without sacrificing performance, durability, or aesthetics. NILIT is working with several key brands to introduce this game changing Nylon.

As Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer, Sagee Aran will continue to expand the SENSIL® portfolio with environmentally responsible, value-added performance and fashion products and drive implementation through partnerships with mills, brands, and retailers.

In her new role as Vice President of Global Marketing, Michelle Lea will connect the SENSIL® portfolio to conscious consumers through the brands and retailers they support. Lea has brand marketing expertise developed at leading performance fabric and apparel brands at W. L. Gore and Reebok. She will continue the work to market SENSIL® premium Nylon products that inspire designers of sustainable fabrics and apparel.

