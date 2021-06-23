Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Companies
News: Latest News
Latest News
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NIO and Tesla offer this year's best ROI - report

06/23/2021 | 11:06am EDT
A serious contender for the title of "China's Tesla", the young start-up Nio is outperforming its peers when it comes to return on investment (ROI). A new report shows that the car manufacturer was one of the best investments to make in the past twelve months, followed by Tesla.

According to data acquired by Finbold, China-based NIO offered an ROI of 539.13% between June 2021 and June 2020. This is twice what the Tesla stock yielded (224.93%). Ford Motor ranks third with returns of 152.28%, followed by General Motors at 141.08%, while Volkswagen AG ranks fifth at 116.62%.

The Shanghai-based manufacturer was launched only seven years ago and launched its first production model four years ago. Nio will export a first SUV (the ES8) in Europe in September, followed by a sedan (the ET7) in the second half of 2022.

As for Tesla, its stock turned around in the past twelve months, after having disappointed stock investors and electric car advocates for several years. Since late 2019, the stock is on fire and remains well positioned since the coronavirus crisis.

"“In the wake of a new focus towards the climate change agenda, Tesla has been at the center of attention, with more investors betting on the company. Some jurisdictions are also enacting legislation favouring consumers opting for electric vehicles, and as a leader in the sector, Tesla stands to gain ", the Finbold report states.

 


© MarketScreener.com 2021
HOT NEWS