NIO and Tesla offer this year's best ROI - report

According to data acquired by Finbold, China-based NIO offered an ROI of 539.13% between June 2021 and June 2020. This is twice what the Tesla stock yielded (224.93%). Ford Motor ranks third with returns of 152.28%, followed by General Motors at 141.08%, while Volkswagen AG ranks fifth at 116.62%.

The Shanghai-based manufacturer was launched only seven years ago and launched its first production model four years ago. Nio will export a first SUV (the ES8) in Europe in September, followed by a sedan (the ET7) in the second half of 2022.

As for Tesla, its stock turned around in the past twelve months, after having disappointed stock investors and electric car advocates for several years. Since late 2019, the stock is on fire and remains well positioned since the coronavirus crisis.

"“In the wake of a new focus towards the climate change agenda, Tesla has been at the center of attention, with more investors betting on the company. Some jurisdictions are also enacting legislation favouring consumers opting for electric vehicles, and as a leader in the sector, Tesla stands to gain ", the Finbold report states.