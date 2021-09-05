NIOC National Iranian Oil : 84 Percent of South Pars Wells Productive

2021-09-05

84 Percent of South Pars Wells Productive

TEHRAN (NIOC) _ The CEO of Pars Oil and Gas Company said out of a total of 39 platforms in South Pars Gas Field, 37 platforms and out of a total of 400 wells in this field, 336 wells (84) are in production line.

In a meeting held in the presence of Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji at Pars Special Economic Energy Zone on Thursday evening, Mohammad Meshkinfam presented a report on the activities of the Pars Oil and Gas Company, and said: 'Out of 400 South Pars gas field wells, currently 336 wells are productive and the rest of the wells will be completed with the arrival of CRA pipes.'

He added: 'Out of 39 platforms in South Pars, 37 platforms are also productive and 2 platforms of phase 11 still remain to come online, which we hope will be completed within the next 2 years.'

Meshkinfam stated that the amount of investment in South Pars Field has been about $80 billion over the past 20 years, and said: 'There are 13 refineries in South Pars, of which 8 refineries have been delivered on Site 2 and 4 refineries on Site 2 have been handed over to the operator and only the Phase 14 refinery remains to come online.'

The CEO of Pars Oil and Gas Company further underlined launching of the first jetty of Tonbak Port and the export 3 to 4 shipments from the jetty, adding: 'In total, about 70% of the country's gas is supplied from South Pars and this gas field plays a major part in production of the country's gasoline by feeding the Persian Gulf Star refinery.'

Zooming in on the important role of South Pars, he stressed the need to maintain the production of this field, and said: 'In this regard, there is a written plan.'

The Minister of Petroleum arrived in Assaluyeh this evening on his first operational visit, and after attending the tomb of the anonymous martyrs of Assaluyeh, examined the gas and petrochemical projects based in the area in a meeting with the relevant managers in the Pars Energy Special Economic Zone.

