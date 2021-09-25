NIOC National Iranian Oil : CEO Appointed

2021-09-25

NIOC's CEO Appointed

TEHRAN (NIOC) - Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji appointed Mohsen Khojasteh Mehr as his deputy and the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

Owji issued a decree on Wednesday evening, replacing Masoud Karbasian with Khojasteh Mehr.



"Considering your commitment, expertise and valuable background and based on the proposal of the esteemed members of the board of directors of the National Iranian Oil Company and in accordance with Article 50 of the company's articles of association (approved by the Islamic Consultative Assembly in 2016), you are hereby appointed as Deputy Minister of Petroleum and the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company," read the decree.

A PhD holder in Hydrocarbon Reservoir Engineering from Amirkabir University of Technology, Dr. Khojasteh Mehr has served several managerial posts before, including Managing Director of Tadbir Drilling Development Company and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; Deputy Minister of Petroleum in planning and monitoring hydrocarbon resources, advisor to the Minister of Petroleum, Deputy Minister of Petroleum in planning and monitoring hydrocarbon resources.

