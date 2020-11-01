Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NIOC National Iranian Oil : Countdown starts for ِdrilling in South Pars Phase 11

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 02:05am EST
2020-11-01
Countdown starts for ِdrilling in South Pars Phase 11

TEHRAN (NIOC) _ The CEO of Petropars Group announced the movement of the drilling rig to the location of phase 11 of South Pars Gas Field in the Persian Gulf waters.

According to the Petropars Group, Hamidreza Masoudi said on Friday evening that the drilling operation of the last phase of the South Pars joint field would begin in the coming days with the installation of a drilling rig.
Despite the cruel sanctions, financial shortages and the outbreak of the coronavirus, it is hoped that with the efforts of local engineers and specialists and with the planning done, the initial production of phase 11 of South Pars will begin soon.
The development plan for Phase 11 of South Pars has been completely handed over to Petropars due to sanctions after the withdrawal of France's Total and the international branch of the CNPC.




Disclaimer

NIOC - National Iranian Oil Company published this content on 01 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 07:04:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:05aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Countdown starts for ِdrilling in South Pars Phase 11
PU
01:57aIndonesia eyes increased U.S. investment, trade after preference extension
RE
01:45aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : 1st phase of Goreh-Jask Pipeline Project 76 Complete
PU
01:31aTyphoon Goni weakens as it crosses Philippines, 4 dead
RE
01:31aTyphoon Goni weakens as it crosses Philippines, 4 dead
RE
12:53aTrump launches final, two-day frenzy of campaigning in bid for surprise win
RE
12:09aUK extends 80% wage subsidies as England goes back into lockdown
RE
10/31INNOVATION AND BUSINESS SKILLS AUSTRALIA : Skills-led recovery the focus of manufacturing industry event with Senator Michaelia Cash
PU
10/31PCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Queensland Election Result
PU
10/31CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Highlights of China's employment over past five years
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chicago area author inducted into sales hall of fame
2BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C. : BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : BBK launches a new service to update cu..
3HANNANS LIMITED : HANNANS : Presentation
4GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : Macau's gambling revenues dive 72.5% in Oct
5BITTERZ: a Japanese Crypto Exchange Launching Today Is Giving Away Bitcoin!

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group