NIOC National Iranian Oil : IOOC Advances Drilling Performance in H1

09/27/2020 | 04:50am EDT
IOOC Advances Drilling Performance in H1

TEHRAN (NIOC) _ The drilling performance of the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) in the first half of the current calendar year, which began on March 21, more than doubled in comparison with the same period last year.

According to IOOC, Ali Khajavi, the director of technical affairs at IOOC, said: 'Despite the fact that the number of rigs rose only 11% year-on-year in the first half of the current calendar year, the number of drilling operations by IOOC grew over two times in the period and crude oil production capacity from the fields operated by IOOC rose over 29,000 barrels per day.'
He said the company carried out drilling operations over 29 wells, and carried out 20 work over operations and other projects on 7 other fields during the period which was 117% of the instructed performance of the company.




Disclaimer

NIOC - National Iranian Oil Company published this content on 27 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2020 08:49:02 UTC
