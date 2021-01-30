Log in
NIOC National Iranian Oil : Locating First Marine Pipeline of Jask Terminal Complete

01/30/2021 | 02:36am EST
2021-01-30
Locating First Marine Pipeline of Jask Terminal Complete

TEHRAN (NIOC) _ The head of Jask Oil Terminal Project said that construction of the first 36-inch marine pipeline to transport crude oil to the Jask export terminal was completed.

According to Pars Oil and Gas Company, Vahid Maleki stated that the piping operation of this 6-kilometer pipeline was carried out in two stages by the C Master Pipe Layer, adding the first stage of construction of this pipeline was carried out by pulling the pipes.
Maleki stated that the total offshore pipeline of the Jask oil terminal is 45 km, including six 36-inch pipelines.
Jask Oil Terminal Development Plan is the last piece in the chain of a national and strategic plan to transfer crude oil from Goreh to Jask that includes three 48-inch onshore pipelines and metering systems, 6 36-inch sub-sea pipelines, three offshore complexes and three single buoy moorings.



The first phase of the project is scheduled to be operational by the end of the current calendar year to March 20.

Disclaimer

NIOC - National Iranian Oil Company published this content on 30 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2021 07:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
