NIOC National Iranian Oil : MOP Resolute to Develop Joint Fields

09/19/2021 | 12:42am EDT
2021-09-19
MOP Resolute to Develop Joint Fields

TEHRAN (NIOC) _ The Deputy Chairman of the Energy Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly said: The determination of the Ministry of Petroleum under the 13th administration and the move towards increasing production in joint oil fields is commendable.

Referring to the one-day visit of Javad Owji, Minister of Petroleum, to Khuzestan province, Qassem Saedi told Shana: 'Mr. Owji's visit to Khuzestan was conducted to review the condition of drilling rigs, the activities of the province's refining and petrochemical sectors, as well as the quantitative and qualitative review of production, development and operation of joint oil fields.'
Mentioning the presence of the Minister of Petroleum in the West Karoun Region and the border region to review the activities of the Yadavaran joint oil field, he added: 'The determination of the Ministry of Petroleum in the 13th administration and the move to increase production in joint oil fields is commendable.'
Saedi said: 'Preventing the sale of raw materials with the development of downstream industries is a necessity that cannot be ignored because this issue can affect the employment issue.'




Disclaimer

NIOC - National Iranian Oil Company published this content on 19 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2021 04:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
