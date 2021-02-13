NIOC National Iranian Oil : NIDC Drills 117 Oil, Gas Wells in One Year

Log in
NIDC Drills 117 Oil, Gas Wells in One Year

02/13/2021 | 01:53am EST
2021-02-13
NIDC Drills 117 Oil, Gas Wells in One Year

TEHRAN (NIOC) - The National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) has completed 117 oil and gas wells by drilling ​​85,616 meters during the past year.

According to the National Iranian Drilling Company, Seyed Abdullah Mousavi, the NIDC CEO, said 27 of these wells were development, 4 were exploration, one was appraisal wells and 85 ones were workover operations.
The fields were spudded in the fields operated by the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC), and the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company.
Mousavi stated that during this period, 18 wells were drilled 326 days earlier than scheduled and were handed over to their clients.
He also said that the company's fleets also carried out 14,860 meters of directional and horizontal drilling operations.




Disclaimer

NIOC - National Iranian Oil Company published this content on 13 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2021 06:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
