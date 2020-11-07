NIOC National Iranian Oil : NIDC Drills 72 Oil, Gas Wells in 7 Months

2020-11-07

NIDC Drills 72 Oil, Gas Wells in 7 Months

TEHRAN (NIOC) - The National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) has spudded 72 oil and gas wells in offshore and onshore projects in the first 7 months of the current calendar year, which began on March 21.

According to NIDC, Saeed Akbari, the head of the company's drilling operations, announced the drilling and completion of 72 oil and gas wells during the period, adding of this number, 22 were appraisal wells, 48 ​​workover projects and two were exploratory wells.

He added 56 of the wells were drilled in the fields operated by the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), seven in the field operated by the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC), five were spudded for the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), one for the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company, one were drilled as projects and two wells were drilled for the exploration department of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

The Deputy Head of Drilling Operations of NIDC said since the beginning of the year, operations for drilling 13 wells were completed 233 days earlier than the plan.

According to Akbari, work is underway to relocate 17 light and heavy drilling rigs in the operational area of ​​oil-rich provinces. Meanwhile, in the last seven months, the total drilling lengths of ​​wells reached 41,793 meters.

