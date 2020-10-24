NIOC National Iranian Oil : Second Well in Solabdar Field Productive after 42 Years

2020-10-24

Second Well in Solabdar Field Productive after 42 Years

TEHRAN (NIOC) _ Well No. 4 of Solabdar Oil Field in the operational scope of the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) became operational after 42 years.

According to National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), Ramin Roghanian, the company's technical deputy for oil engineering, said that the project was carried out after technical inspections by the colleagues of the Reservoir Evaluation Office in cooperation with the exploitation engineering departments and exploitation engineering of Gachsaran Oil and Gas Production Company.

He said the existence of oil in Solabdar field, which is located in the southeast of Gachsaran Field, was proved for the first time in 1971 by digging Solabdar Well No. 3 in the upper Khami reservoir, and in order to develop this field, Solabdar Well No. 4 was spudded in 1978 and two repair operations were carried out on the well between 1993 and 2001 which did not lead to production of oil from the well.

The Technical Deputy of Petroleum Engineering of NISOC added that after studies over the field and taking other measures for activating the field, various plans were carried out which finally led to production of 1000 barrels per day of oil from the well in October.

