NIOC National Iranian Oil : Setting Up of 1st SPM of Jask Oil Terminal Initiates

2021-03-13

Setting Up of 1st SPM of Jask Oil Terminal Initiates

TEHRAN (NIOC) _The early production part of the Jask Oil Terminal is almost completed as it has been developed by 90 percent and the installation process of the first single point mooring (SPM) has begun in the Oman Sea, Jask oil terminal project executor said.

According to Pars Oil and Gas Company, Vahid Maleki said the early operation section of the project was being completed with 1 million barrels per day of export capacity, saying installation of the Pipeline End Manifold (PLEM) has been completed with the Sea Master barge at a depth of 48 meters on the seabed, and the installation of the first SPM at a distance of 6 km from the coast of Jask began immediately.

He underlined favorable weather conditions as one of the important components in the timely implementation of maritime operations of the project, and predicted that if the weather conditions are suitable, installation of the SPM would be complete by the end of the current calendar year, which began on March 21.

The head of the Jask oil terminal project stated: 'By launching and exploiting this section as the last piece in the chain of the strategic plan for transferring crude oil from Goreh to Jask, it will be possible to dock and load oil with giant VLCCs and, consequently, Iran can for the first time export oil from the Oman Sea.'

