NIOC Signs Major Research Deal with Local Universities, Research Centers

09/22/2020 | 02:20am EDT
2020-09-21
NIOC Signs Major Research Deal with Local Universities, Research Centers

TEHRAN (NIOC) _ The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has signed 13 major oil and gas extraction research contracts worth a total of €35 million and Rls. 7,160 billion with 13 Iranian universities and research centers.

The documents were signed on Monday, September 21, 2020, in a ceremony held in the presence of Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh in Tehran.
Accordingly, National Iranian Oil Company signed the research contracts with Tehran University, Sharif University of Technology, Amirkabir University of Technology, Sahand Tabriz University, Shiraz University, the University of Petroelum Industry, Islamic Azad University, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Science and Technology University, Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz, Isfahan University of Technology, Persian Gulf University and the Research Institute of Petroleum Industry (RIPI).
These contracts were signed in continuation of the technological development path of oil reservoirs, which had kicked off since 2013 with the interaction between the National Iranian Oil Company and the country's universities and research centers to study strategies to enhance oil recovery in 9 oilfields. So far, studies for enhanced oil recovery for 22 fields have been assigned to the universities and research centers of the country.
Based on the contracts signed today, the studies of Yadavaran oil field have been awarded to the University of Tehran, South Pars gas field to Sharif University of Technology, Alvand field to Amirkabir University of Technology, Rag Sefid field to the Research Institute of Petroleum Industry (RIPI), Masjed Soleiman field to Sahand University of Tabriz, Esfand field to Shiraz University, Forouzan field to the University of Petroleum Industry, Khesht field to the Islamic Azad University (Science and Research Branch), Binak field to Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Doroud field to the University of Science and Technology, Tang-Bijar field to Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz, Maroon field to Isfahan University of Technology and Nowruz field has been assigned to the Persian Gulf University.
Earlier in the first step of this technological interaction, studies on enhanced oil recovery of Azadegan field were awarded to the Petroleum Engineering Institute of Tehran University, Darkhovin oil field to Amirkabir University, Soroush oil field to Sahand University of Tabriz, Ahvaz field to RIPI, Karanj field to the Islamic Azad University, Kopal field to Sharif University of Technology, Mansouri field to Shiraz University, Gachsaran field to the University of Petroleum Industry and Bibi Hakimeh Field to the EOR Research Institute of RIPI.
So far, in EOR studies the field of oil and gas, 22 major research contracts with a total value of Rls. 10,090 billion and €49 million has been signed between the National Iranian Oil Company and 13 universities and research centers in the country.




Disclaimer

NIOC - National Iranian Oil Company published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 06:19:02 UTC
