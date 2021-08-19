NIRI Twin Cities : Chapter Elects 2021-2022 Board of Directors

The Twin Cities Chapter (www.niri-twincities.org) of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) today announced the election of its officers and directors for the 2021-2022 program year, which began July 1, 2021. A complete list of the new NIRI Twin Cities Chapter officers and board members is presented below:

President – Tim Sedabres, IRC, Head of Investor Relations, Huntington Bancshares, Inc.

VP, Advocacy Ambassador – Kelly Reisdorf, VP IR and Communications, Vista Outdoor, Inc.

VP, Marketing Co-Chair – Peggy James, Sr. Investor Relations Specialist, Polaris Inc.

VP, Marketing Co-Chair – Darin Norman, Sr. Investor Relations Analyst, Xcel Energy Inc.

VP, Membership Chair – Heather Davis, Sr. Director, Investor Relations and FP&A, SkyWater Technology

VP, Programs Co-Chair – Sam Gibbons, VP Investor Relations, Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

VP, Programs Co-Chair – Patrick Tracey, Director of Business Development, Morrow Sodali LLC

VP Programs, Special Events – Lori Lauber, Senior Director, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

VP, Sponsorship Chair – Andy Hedberg, Director of Investor Relations, Ecolab Inc.

VP, Treasurer – Brooks Rennie, VP Investor Relations, Byline Bancorp, Inc.

At-Large Director – Bernadette McCormick, Member in Transition

At-Large Director – Brandon Elliott, Founder, e2Adivsors, LLC

“NIRI Twin Cities is proud of the exceptional slate of board members and their deep Investor Relations experience as they lead the chapter into the coming programming year,” said NIRI Twin Cities President Tim Sedabres. “The Twin Cities is proud to have so many public companies calling the metropolitan area home. NIRI Twin Cities is excited to continue to bring together these investor relations professionals for professional development and networking opportunities through our high-quality programs covering current trends and issues related to the world of Investor Relations. We are appreciative of the continued dedication of chapter volunteers and sponsors who give their time and talents to make this possible.”

About the NIRI Twin Cities Chapter

Founded in 1969, NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts and other financial community constituents. The NIRI Twin Cities Chapter has more than 50 members. Please visit our website (www.niri-twincities.org) to learn more.

About the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI)

Founded in 1969, NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts and other financial community constituents. NIRI is the largest professional investor relations association in the world with more than 3,000 members representing over 1,600 publicly held companies and $9 trillion in stock market capitalization.

