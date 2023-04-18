NISSAN COO GUPTA, ON PLANS TO DEVELOP OWN SOFTWARE: WE HAVE DECIDED THAT SOFTWARE IS LIKE BATTERY MANAGEMENT, AUTONOMOUS DRIVING AND SAFETY CONTROLS, WE WILL DO THIS IN-HOUSE
NISSAN COO GUPTA, ON PLANS TO DEVELOP OWN SOFTWARE: WE HAVE DECIDED THAT SOFTWARE IS LIKE BATTERY MANAGEMENT, AUTONOMOUS DRIVING AND SAFETY CONTROLS, WE WILL DO THIS IN-HOUSE
Nine more US states join Justice Department lawsuit against Google over ad tech
Apple offers high-yield savings to card customers as deposit competition heats up
Tunisian police detain Ennahda leader Ghannouchi, evacuate party headquarters