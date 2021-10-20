Log in
NKGen Biotech Announces Acceptance of SNK01 Abstract for Presentation at the 2021 Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting

10/20/2021 | 08:04am EDT
SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body's immune system through the development of Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced that a Phase I study of SNK01 monotherapy in refractory cancers has been accepted for presentation at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting being held virtually November 10 – 13, 2021.

Poster Presentation

Title: Phase I study of escalating doses of ex vivo expanded, autologous natural killer cells in patients with pathologically confirmed cancer refractory to conventional therapy.

Poster #: P152

Presentation Date and Time: November 12, 2021 from 2:30 pm – 3:15 pm ET

More information on the 2021 CTOS Annual Meeting and related posters sessions can be found at the following link https://www.eventscribe.net/2021/CTOS/

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK Natural Killer (NK) Cell therapeutics. Leveraging our proprietary cell expansion and activation technology and cutting-edge cell manufacturing expertise, we have the ability to infinitely expand natural killer cells while significantly enhancing cytotoxicity across our peripheral blood-derived products. NKGen Biotech’s lead product candidate, SNK01, is currently in Phase 1 and Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of advanced refractory solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents including checkpoint inhibitors and cell engagers. NKGen Biotech is committed to the vision of executing on our clinical strategies with the goal of commercializing our NK cell therapies to help save and sustain patients’ lives worldwide. The company and its commercially licensed cGMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

Contact:
Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MT (ASCP)
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
949-396-6830
dchua@nkgenbiotech.com


