NKK Unveils Virtual Tradeshow Booth to Showcase Products and Company Announcements

New Platform Aims to Connect with Customers in the New Virtual Workspace

NKK Switches announces the launch of a new online experience for customers in the form of a multi-dimensional virtual tradeshow booth environment. The NKK virtual tradeshow booth is accessible over the World Wide Web and presents the viewer with an interactive environment where one can view and learn about NKK Switches’ many HMI Solutions by exploring different areas of the booth, creating a customized experience based on the user’s areas of interest.

The launch of the NKK virtual tradeshow booth comes during a time when many industry events and in-person meetings have been postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. With increasing focus of online meetings and webinars, NKK looked to capitalize on their success and excitement of previous tradeshow events and focused on creating a similar experience virtually in one interactive location.

“As our business evolves to the next level, NKK’s new virtual booth creates a unique platform for communication and enables our customers to learn about us through an innovative experience based on their particular area of interest,” stated Hirokuni Hibi, President, NKK Switches of America, Inc. “This is the next best thing to attending an in-person event, from the comfort and safety of your computer.”

The NKK virtual tradeshow booth presents the company’s latest products, provides an overview of standard products and technology, and showcases NKK’s offering of engineering design services. The booth has a series of hotkeys located throughout the virtual booth environment, representing different areas of NKK’s business. The user can interactively click into a particular area to view relevant content, download brochures, view videos and request product samples.

An interactive live-chat function on the virtual tradeshow booth connects directly to NKK’s technical support team to answer questions, locate product or set up a meeting with an NKK team member.

Visit the NKK Virtual Tradeshow Booth Here

About NKK Switches

NKK Switches (NKK) is a global designer and manufacturer of innovative electromechanical switches and programmable devices, setting the standard for quality and reliability in human-machine interface solutions. NKK provides comprehensive full-service engineering support to include electronic system design, programming and value-added services by combining over 65 years of expertise and a true commitment to our partners’ success.

