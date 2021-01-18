Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NKK Unveils Virtual Tradeshow Booth to Showcase Products and Company Announcements

01/18/2021 | 11:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Platform Aims to Connect with Customers in the New Virtual Workspace

NKK Switches announces the launch of a new online experience for customers in the form of a multi-dimensional virtual tradeshow booth environment. The NKK virtual tradeshow booth is accessible over the World Wide Web and presents the viewer with an interactive environment where one can view and learn about NKK Switches’ many HMI Solutions by exploring different areas of the booth, creating a customized experience based on the user’s areas of interest.

The launch of the NKK virtual tradeshow booth comes during a time when many industry events and in-person meetings have been postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. With increasing focus of online meetings and webinars, NKK looked to capitalize on their success and excitement of previous tradeshow events and focused on creating a similar experience virtually in one interactive location.

“As our business evolves to the next level, NKK’s new virtual booth creates a unique platform for communication and enables our customers to learn about us through an innovative experience based on their particular area of interest,” stated Hirokuni Hibi, President, NKK Switches of America, Inc. “This is the next best thing to attending an in-person event, from the comfort and safety of your computer.”

The NKK virtual tradeshow booth presents the company’s latest products, provides an overview of standard products and technology, and showcases NKK’s offering of engineering design services. The booth has a series of hotkeys located throughout the virtual booth environment, representing different areas of NKK’s business. The user can interactively click into a particular area to view relevant content, download brochures, view videos and request product samples.

An interactive live-chat function on the virtual tradeshow booth connects directly to NKK’s technical support team to answer questions, locate product or set up a meeting with an NKK team member.

Visit the NKK Virtual Tradeshow Booth Here

About NKK Switches

NKK Switches (NKK) is a global designer and manufacturer of innovative electromechanical switches and programmable devices, setting the standard for quality and reliability in human-machine interface solutions. NKK provides comprehensive full-service engineering support to include electronic system design, programming and value-added services by combining over 65 years of expertise and a true commitment to our partners’ success.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aCATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS celebrates 20 years of presence of one of its oil clients in the Democratic Republic of Congo
PU
11:38aIMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES : Announces Grant of Stock Options
PU
11:38aIMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES : to Participate in January Conferences
PU
11:38aIMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES : Partners on Launch of SARS-CoV-2 Nanomedicine Therapy Program
PU
11:38aIMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES : to Begin Trading on Nasdaq Stock Exchange
PU
11:38aINDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC : Launches Mini Marché, An Exciting New Shop-In-Shop Concept to Support Small Canadian Businesses
AQ
11:38aTRONOX : Metallurgy firms abandon merger during CMA investigation
AQ
11:37aDISH NETWORK : NHL Center Ice expands SLING TV's live sports offering
PR
11:36aJohnson says 'teething' fishing industry issues exacerbated by COVID
RE
11:36a'BREXIT CARNAGE' : shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRODWARE : PRODWARE : Shows Strong Business Performance in Q4 2020
2EXCLUSIVE: Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others, sources say
3Global stocks waver as COVID-19 fears trump recovery hopes
4AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AKZO NOBEL N : takes on PPG in battle to buy Finland's Tikkurila
5Stellantis Shares Rise After Market Debut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ