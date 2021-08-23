FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AUGUST 23, 2021

NLRB finds merit in unfair labor practices charges against Warrior Met

[MCCALLA, ALA.] The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Regional 10 Director has found merit in unfair labor practice charges the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) filed regarding Warrior Met Coal's bad faith bargaining and its failure to provide the Union with information that the Company is obligated to provide in contract negotiations.

The NLRB notified Warrior Met on August 13, 2021 that it was prepared to issue a complaint if Warrior Met would not enter into a Settlement Agreement in which it agreed to cease and desist from this unlawful conduct.

'This is welcome news, but is no great surprise,' UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts said today. 'We have seen this company act in ways contrary to American labor law from the outset of this strike. We have filed multiple unfair labor practice charges in addition to those related to not bargaining in good faith.

'They have targeted our members and their families on the picket lines with vehicular assault and more,' Roberts said. 'We will see where we go from here. We continue to call on the company to get serious about reaching an agreement that is fair and reasonable for both sides. As we wait, we continue our unfair labor practice strike.'

###