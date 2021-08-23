Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NLRB finds merit in unfair labor practices charges against Warrior Met

08/23/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AUGUST 23, 2021

NLRB finds merit in unfair labor practices charges against Warrior Met

[MCCALLA, ALA.] The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Regional 10 Director has found merit in unfair labor practice charges the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) filed regarding Warrior Met Coal's bad faith bargaining and its failure to provide the Union with information that the Company is obligated to provide in contract negotiations.

The NLRB notified Warrior Met on August 13, 2021 that it was prepared to issue a complaint if Warrior Met would not enter into a Settlement Agreement in which it agreed to cease and desist from this unlawful conduct.

'This is welcome news, but is no great surprise,' UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts said today. 'We have seen this company act in ways contrary to American labor law from the outset of this strike. We have filed multiple unfair labor practice charges in addition to those related to not bargaining in good faith.

'They have targeted our members and their families on the picket lines with vehicular assault and more,' Roberts said. 'We will see where we go from here. We continue to call on the company to get serious about reaching an agreement that is fair and reasonable for both sides. As we wait, we continue our unfair labor practice strike.'

###

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 17:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:39pUNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX : Senior Director of Student Experience Publishes Educational Expertise in New Book
BU
01:38pCANDENTE COPPER : Private Placement With Fortescue and Lind Partners
AQ
01:37pExplainer-Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
RE
01:37pGRAHAM PACKAGING COMPANY INC. : Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call
BU
01:35pPREVENTION INSURANCE COM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:34pCISCO : How the network team's bold steps + agile mindset launched a public cloud backbone
PU
01:34pPERNOD RICARD : FY21 Full-Year Sales and Results
PU
01:32pDidi suspends UK launch plans amid China's crackdown on tech firms -Telegraph
RE
01:32pDidi suspends UK launch plans amid China's crackdown on tech firms -Telegraph
RE
01:32pBANTEC, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : PayPal launches crypto buying and selling in the UK
2Delta variant, having put kibosh on Fed event, begins to menace recovery
3PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Bitcoin price rises past $50,000, rebound slows
4APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC. : MARKETMIND: Gathering Clouds?
5China eyes pushing U.S. IPO-bound firms to hand over data control -sources

HOT NEWS