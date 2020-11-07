NMA National Mining Association : National Mining Association Congratulates President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris

WASHINGTON, D.C. - National Mining Association (NMA) President and CEO Rich Nolan issued the following statement on the results of the 2020 election.

'The mining industry looks forward to working with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris to help drive America's post-pandemic economic recovery and set our country on a firm course for a prosperous future.

'From new American production to securing our domestic supply chains, to serving as the foundation of affordable energy and advanced technologies for all Americans, U.S. mining is eager to build on our important work of supporting our country.

'America's nearly 600,000 miners make possible nearly every aspect of the American experience. Roads and bridges. Cell phones and computers. Solar panels and medical supplies. Electric vehicles and defense technologies. Mining provides essential materials and power for nearly every industry and consumer product, and supplies low-cost, reliable fuel for homes and businesses across the country.

'This past year has presented some of the most difficult economic and social challenges of our time. Now is the time to move forward in a positive direction and the mining industry is committed to providing the foundation upon which we will launch our recovery.

'Working together we can increase the competitiveness of existing industries and reestablish and strengthen our domestic supply chains. We can reduce our reliance on foreign countries for minerals that we can mine and use here at home, all while creating more jobs. We can produce reliable affordable energy for all, while leading the world in the development and deployment of emissions reducing technologies for the fuels that will continue to underpin the world's energy needs. Working together, we look forward to the opportunity and embrace the challenge.'