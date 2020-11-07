Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NMA National Mining Association : National Mining Association Congratulates President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/07/2020 | 05:22pm EST

WASHINGTON, D.C. - National Mining Association (NMA) President and CEO Rich Nolan issued the following statement on the results of the 2020 election.

'The mining industry looks forward to working with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris to help drive America's post-pandemic economic recovery and set our country on a firm course for a prosperous future.

'From new American production to securing our domestic supply chains, to serving as the foundation of affordable energy and advanced technologies for all Americans, U.S. mining is eager to build on our important work of supporting our country.

'America's nearly 600,000 miners make possible nearly every aspect of the American experience. Roads and bridges. Cell phones and computers. Solar panels and medical supplies. Electric vehicles and defense technologies. Mining provides essential materials and power for nearly every industry and consumer product, and supplies low-cost, reliable fuel for homes and businesses across the country.

'This past year has presented some of the most difficult economic and social challenges of our time. Now is the time to move forward in a positive direction and the mining industry is committed to providing the foundation upon which we will launch our recovery.

'Working together we can increase the competitiveness of existing industries and reestablish and strengthen our domestic supply chains. We can reduce our reliance on foreign countries for minerals that we can mine and use here at home, all while creating more jobs. We can produce reliable affordable energy for all, while leading the world in the development and deployment of emissions reducing technologies for the fuels that will continue to underpin the world's energy needs. Working together, we look forward to the opportunity and embrace the challenge.'

Disclaimer

NMA - National Mining Association published this content on 07 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2020 22:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pClouds gather over battered dollar in aftermath of U.S. election
RE
05:29pJapan PM Suga congratulates Joe Biden for election
RE
05:29pJAPAN PM SUGA : Look forward to working with biden, harris to further strengthen japan-us alliance, ensure peace, freedom in indo-pacific and beyond
RE
05:26pJapan pm suga tweets congratulatory message to biden for election victory
RE
05:26pMEMA MOTOR & EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Congratulates Joe Biden on His Successful Run for the White House
PU
05:22pNMA NATIONAL MINING ASSOCIATION : National Mining Association Congratulates President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris
PU
05:14pSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : Governor SBP emphasizes ongoing dialogue between the business community and policy makers during his visit of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (07-11-2020)
PU
05:09pInvestors celebrate Biden winning U.S. presidency
RE
04:54pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : attendance-list-communique-of-the-forty-first-meeting-of-the-imfc
PU
04:45pIn Israel, Biden could differ with Netanyahu on Iran and settlements
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors celebrate Biden winning U.S. presidency
2Buffett's Berkshire suffers in pandemic even as Apple boosts profit
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : launches $250 tequila online, quickly 'out of stock'
4BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Hathaway's Profit Rises, Boosted by Investment Returns
5S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Small caps join market rally but pandemic could derail them

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group