NMA Responds to Anti-Mining Provisions in House Reconciliation Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The National Mining Association (NMA) today issued the following statement from Rich Nolan, NMA President and CEO, responding to the various egregious anti-mining provisions included in the House Reconciliation package that was posted today.

Rich Nolan, NMA President and CEO: "While we are still reviewing the details, the anti-mining provisions included in the House Reconciliation package that was posted today are a direct assault on the security of our nation's supply chains, on affordable and reliable energy, and will have negative repercussions across our economy. From punitive gross royalties imposed on the hardrock mining industry that will leave the U.S. on the sidelines of the global race to secure supply chains for advanced energy, to extreme tax hikes on coal that completely ignore the current realities of the energy markets, this package is difficult to comprehend. The end result will inevitably be to drive investment and jobs away from the U.S., making the administration's goals on everything from infrastructure, reshoring industry and critical supply chains, to supporting the pivot to EVs and electrification, all but impossible to achieve."

# # #