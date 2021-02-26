Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NMA Statement on Bipartisan Recognition of the Minerals Potential on Public Lands

02/26/2021 | 01:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The National Mining Association today issued the following statement on the bipartisan passage of Rep. John Curtis's (R-UT) amendment to the Protecting America's Wilderness and Public Lands Act. The amendment passage ensures that a review must be done of the valuable mineral resources contained in and impacted by proposed land withdrawals.

'Actions from the White House and Congress this week show strong bipartisan recognition of the need to secure our materials supply chains from the mine up. Coupled with this week's executive order, the bipartisan passage of this amendment shows a growing understanding of the grave vulnerabilities that exist in critical U.S. supply chains,' said Rich Nolan, NMA President and CEO. 'Where we can be sourcing our minerals needs here at home, in accordance with the strictest environmental standards, we should be doing so. That's not only common sense action from the supply chain and environmental perspectives, but it's also action that will support our economic recovery as the U.S. looks to get more Americans back to work.'

Background

The public lands package has included a variety of proposals that would make already heavily-protected public lands off-limits to mining. These land withdrawals would occur at the same time that mineral demands are set to soar to support advanced technologies, forcing the United States to turn to geopolitical rivals for minerals we could be sourcing here at home, under world-leading environmental standards.

The text of the Curtis Amendment follows: 'The Secretary of the Interior, in consultation with the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of Commerce, shall conduct a study to determine whether the acreage to be withdrawn under this Act contains geothermal resources, or minerals needed for battery storage, renewable energy technology, and electric vehicles.'

The Curtis amendment shows a recognition that sweeping, overly-broad land withdrawals are bad policy.

# # #

Disclaimer

NMA - National Mining Association published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 18:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pAurwest Resources Corporation Announces December 31, 2020 Year End Results
NE
02:19pFor the Week Ending February 19, 2021
PU
02:19pPrivate sector's retreat jeopardizes recovery
PU
02:19pJBS S A : Friboi supply chain seal extends audit to Prepared Foods area
PU
02:17pFor the Week Ending February 12, 2021
PU
02:17pARCH THERAPEUTICS : General form of registration statement for all companies including face-amount certificate companies
PU
02:16pJPMorgan, Bradesco working on IPO of Brazilian steelmaker CSN's cement unit, sources say
RE
02:16pPC TEL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:16pLOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
02:16pNonfarm Payrolls Seen Up 218K -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk says U.S. factory closed for two days due to parts shortages
2S&P 500 : ANALYSIS: Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yields
3Bitcoin set for worst week since March as riskier assets sold off
4These are turbulent times
5DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : Investment funds turn up heat on Danone to name new CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ