Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NMDC, Ministry of Steel assists NINL to start iron ore mining

08/28/2021 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Steel
NMDC, Ministry of Steel assists NINL to start iron ore mining
Posted On: 28 AUG 2021 6:59PM by PIB Delhi

NMDC under Ministry of Steel, has stepped in to provide technical and financial assistance to Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) for resumption of their mining operations in Odisha. The operations of NINL iron ore mines at Mithirda mine block have resumed.

Under the aegis of the Ministry of Steel, Ministry of Commerce and DIPAM, NINL approached NMDC for support. To provide impetus to the supply of high grade iron ore in the state of Odisha, NMDC signed a MoU to extend assistance to NINL.

NINL, a Joint Venture Company of MMTC, IPICOL, OMC, NMDC and others set up a 1.1 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant at Dubri, Jajpur in Odisha. The company acquired the mining lease for captive production of iron ore in January 2017. NINL received permission for merchant sale of iron ore for one million ton per year for two years to augment the iron ore production in the state and meet the expenses of the company.

*******

SS/SK



(Release ID: 1749966)Visitor Counter : 5


Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 28 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 13:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:52aMINISTRY OF COAL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : NCL Dispatches 3.87 lakh tonnes of highest-ever Coal in a Single Day Sends Highest Ever Railway Coal Rakes during Covid-19 Pandemic Time
PU
09:42aNMDC, Ministry of Steel assists NINL to start iron ore mining
PU
09:42aMINISTRY OF POWER OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Union Power Secretary reviews coal supply postion; Core Management Team constituted
PU
09:32aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China sees progress in building e-commerce demonstration bases
PU
09:19aTOYOTA MOTOR : halts all self-driving e-Palette vehicles after Olympic village accident
RE
09:15aU.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit
RE
09:12aRBI launches the September 2021 round of Consumer Confidence Survey
PU
09:12aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : RBI launches the September 2021 round of the Inflation Expectations Survey of Households
PU
08:36aCongo reviewing $6 billion mining deal with Chinese investors -Finance Minister
RE
07:54aToyota halts self-driving vehicles after Paralympics collision
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt
2Salesforce rival Freshworks reveals revenue surge in IPO filing
3UK aims to conclude Pacific trade group talks next year - FT
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : halts all self-driving e-Palette vehicles after Olympic village acci..
5Congo reviewing $6 billion mining deal with Chinese investors -Finance Minister

HOT NEWS