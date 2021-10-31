Ministry of Steel

NMDC celebrates Rashtriya Ekta Diwas with 'Run for Unity'



Posted On: 31 OCT 2021 3:31PM by PIB Delhi

India's largest producer of iron ore,the National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd., (NMDC) under Ministry of Steel organised 'Run for Unity' at its Head Office and all Projects to celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2021 and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, NMDC conducted the run at Sports Coaching Foundation in Hyderabad.

Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC administered the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge' to the NMDC employees and flagged off the 'Run for Unity'. NMDCians along with students from various schools participated in the run and paid their tribute to the Iron Man of India. NMDC is conducting various sports, academic and cultural events to celebrate India@75.

On this occasion, Shri Sumit Deb encouraged the employees to follow Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's commitment towards integrity and iron resolve to build a united India. He said, "As India celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is our responsibility to build the India envisioned by our national leaders. In this journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, NMDC is playing a pivotal role in meeting the infrastructure needs of the country."

