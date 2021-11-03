Ministry of Steel

NMDC's Best Ever October month Performance



Posted On: 03 NOV 2021 1:48PM by PIB Delhi

National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd., (NMDC) under Ministry of Steel continues to outperform itself with iron ore production of 3.33MT and sales of 3.58 MT in the month of October. The mining major registered a growth of 37% in production, the highest ever in any October month since inception and a rise of 42% in iron ore sales over the CPLY on the back of strong domestic demand.

Cumulative production and sale figures for the first seven months of the FY22, up to October2021, stood at 21.04 MT and 22.08 MT respectivelyrecording the best ever performance for any October month. The company achieved a 43% increase in production, which includes the 0.5 MT produced from Donimalai this October, and 43% in sales over the same period last year.

(in Million Tonnes)

October

2020 October 2021 Up by

% Upto October 2020 Upto October 2021 Up by % Production 2.43 3.33 37% 14.66 21.04 43% Sales 2.52 3.58 42% 15.43 22.08 43%

Congratulating the NMDC team for yet another impressive performance, CMD NMDC

Shri Sumit Deb said, "As India's largest iron ore producer, NMDC's performance is an indication of the prevailingpositive market sentiment of the mining and manufacturing sector. We have more than one reason to celebrate the festive month of October. I'd like to congratulate the team on yet another excellent month and wish everyone on behalf of the NMDC family happy festivities."

