NMDC's Record August month Performance
Posted On: 02 SEP 2021
NMDC's great run continues with another record-setting month with a production of 3.06 MT and sale of 2.91 MT of iron ore in August. Like the months preceding it, August too recorded the best August production performance ever in the six decade long history of the company.
Production registered an 89% growth compared to August 2020. Sales during the month grew 63% over CPLY.
The production and sales for this FY upto August 2021 is up by 44% and 45% respectively compared to CPLY.
(in Million Tonnes)
|
|
August 2020
|
August 2021
|
Up by
%
|
Upto August
2020
|
Upto August 2021
|
Up by
%
|
Production
|
1.62
|
3.06
|
89%
|
10.42
|
15.02
|
44%
|
Sales
|
1.79
|
2.91
|
63%
|
10.80
|
15.67
|
45%
Congratulating the NMDC team for surpassing expectations yet again, CMD NMDC Shri Sumit Deb said, 'Our performance in the first five months of current fiscal is very encouraging. This also puts us in a strong position to pursue our plans for this fiscal with greater confidence. Appreciate the efforts of each and every employee for remaining focused in achieving our targets for FY22.'
