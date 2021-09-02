Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NMDC's Record August month Performance

09/02/2021 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Steel
NMDC's Record August month Performance
Posted On: 02 SEP 2021 3:11PM by PIB Delhi

NMDC's great run continues with another record-setting month with a production of 3.06 MT and sale of 2.91 MT of iron ore in August. Like the months preceding it, August too recorded the best August production performance ever in the six decade long history of the company.

Production registered an 89% growth compared to August 2020. Sales during the month grew 63% over CPLY.

The production and sales for this FY upto August 2021 is up by 44% and 45% respectively compared to CPLY.

(in Million Tonnes)

August 2020

August 2021

Up by
%

Upto August

2020

Upto August 2021

Up by

%

Production

1.62

3.06

89%

10.42

15.02

44%

Sales

1.79

2.91

63%

10.80

15.67

45%

Congratulating the NMDC team for surpassing expectations yet again, CMD NMDC Shri Sumit Deb said, 'Our performance in the first five months of current fiscal is very encouraging. This also puts us in a strong position to pursue our plans for this fiscal with greater confidence. Appreciate the efforts of each and every employee for remaining focused in achieving our targets for FY22.'

*******

SS/SK



(Release ID: 1751384)Visitor Counter : 56


Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 10:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:08aFACEBOOK : Irish data privacy watchdog fines WhatsApp 225 million euros
RE
06:08aSTRATTEC SECURITY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:08aGMS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:08aM.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:08aMalaysia to Allow Boeing 737-MAX Back Into Its Airspace
DJ
06:07aC3 AI : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:06aBRICS development bank admits UAE, Bangladesh, Uruguay as new members
RE
06:06aCLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Redemption of Convertible Notes Finalised
AQ
06:05aONESPAN : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06:05aTRIDENT ACQUISITIONS CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Swedish Orphan Biovitrum : drugmaker SOBI soars on $8 bln bid from Adve..
2Tech stocks send Nasdaq to fresh record close, boost S&P
3U.S. FDA seeks new warnings on arthritis drugs from Pfizer, Lilly and A..
4London Shares to Open Lower After Lacklustre Data
5Exclusive-Apple hit with antitrust case in India over in-app payments i..

HOT NEWS