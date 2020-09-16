Log in
NMPF Launches Natural-Disaster Resource Page for Dairy Farmers

09/16/2020 | 11:20am EDT

A recent Midwest windstorm, wildfires raging across western states and an active hurricane season are adding natural disasters to the many challenges dairy farmers are facing in this year of COVID-19. To help them better prepare for and respond to these crises, the National Milk Producers Federation has created a new webpage for dairy farmers, www.nmpf.org/disaster-resources, offering natural-disaster-related resources and information.

'2020 has been difficult enough with the COVID-19 pandemic. But as with COVID-related disruptions, NMPF is here to help its members and the broader dairy community,' said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF.

Many producers are facing urgent needs to take precautions to protect themselves, their workforce and their livestock. And because emergencies and disasters can occur at any time and without warning regardless of where a farm is located, all producers should consider developing or updating Emergency Action Plans on their farms. NMPF's page includes information compiled from authoritative sources on topics ranging from fire safety for livestock to on-farm hurricane preparation and the USDA's Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool.

Disclaimer

NMPF - National Milk Producers Federation published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 15:19:07 UTC
